Former U.S. Secret Service Agent Calls for Paradigm Shift in Executive Protection Following Recent Corporate Violence

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of the recent corporate violence, Aplomb Security Group is challenging traditional approaches to executive protection of relying on others. The company stresses that protecting individuals and assets requires more than just hiring security personnel. It demands deep expertise and training, a comprehensive, proactive strategy that incorporates specialized training, tactical planning, and customized security protocols.

The firm, co-founded by a retired U.S. Secret Service Senior Special Agent, advocates for a fundamental shift from reactive security measures to comprehensive strategic planning.

"Security is not just a service—it's a strategy," says Cory, co-founder of Aplomb Security Group and former U.S. Secret Service agent. "Most organizations focus solely on hiring security personnel, but true protection requires a multi-disciplinary approach that anticipates risks and empowers employees to recognize threats in their daily lives."

The incident involving executive protection highlights a critical oversight many people make when hiring security services: relying solely on security personnel without first evaluating the training, expertise, and tailored strategies or expected results that are required to prevent potential harm and ensuring it is understood by the individual.

Aplomb Security Group, led by co-founder and CEO Traci Shirachi, a former PricewaterhouseCoopers Director, brings a unique combination of corporate expertise and federal protection experience to executive security.

"Many companies hire security based solely on military or law enforcement backgrounds, assuming that experience alone guarantees protection," notes Shirachi. "We've found that multi-disciplined experts and effective security protocols require integrating preventive measures into every aspect of an organization and each person's life."

Aplomb Security Group's comprehensive approach includes:

Behavioral threat and vulnerability assessments

Customized executive protection training

On-site fortification planning

Employee-focused situational awareness programs

Integrated residential and family protection strategies.

The firm emphasizes three critical steps organizations should take immediately:

Conduct tailored comprehensive vulnerability assessments specific to company operations and lifestyles (home, office, family, and travel). Implement customized security protocols that align with business objectives. Provide comprehensive situational awareness and other types of training (behavior and de-escalation) for all employees.

"Traditional security measures often impede daily operations or broader company vision and objectives," adds Shirachi. "Our goal is to empower individuals and organizations with practical, proactive strategies that integrate seamlessly into their lifestyle and business operations whereby security and safety are a critical aspect of day-to-day life."

Aplomb Security Group Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Aplomb Security Group combines decades of federal protection expertise with advanced business strategy to deliver comprehensive security solutions for corporations, executives, and families. The firm specializes in creating proactive, integrated security programs that protect assets while maintaining operational effectiveness.

