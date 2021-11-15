Former US Secretary of Veterans Affairs, David Shulkin, Joins BioGenCell

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioGenCell, an Israel-based pioneering clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to using a patient's own blood to treat microvascular diseases, is pleased to announce that the Honorable Dr. David J. Shulkin, ninth Secretary of the US Department of Veterans Affairs, has joined BioGenCell's Business Advisory Board. As Secretary, Dr. Shulkin was responsible for the nation's largest integrated health care system, with over 1,200 sites of care, serving over 9 million veterans. Prior to that, Shulkin, a board-certified internist, served, among other roles, as chief executive of leading hospitals and health systems, including Beth Israel in New York City.

"BioGenCell has what appears at this stage to be an amazing solution to treat life-threatening microvascular disease, having shown in several people that it was able to prevent leg amputation of patients suffering from Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI). I am delighted to help the company over the coming years as it conducts its clinical trials, seeks strategic relationships, and brings its product to market," said Dr. Shulkin.

David Raab, BioGenCell Executive Chairman adds, "We are thrilled that Dr. Shulkin has joined BioGenCell. His experience and industry knowledge will be invaluable as we develop our product and seek to penetrate the US and global markets to address severe microvascular disease." "And, at the individual patient level," says Dr. Yael Porat, BioGenCell CEO., "Dr. Shulkin's record in seeking to improve patient longevity and quality of life, particularly of those who have served their country, meshes perfectly with BioGenCell's mission."

BioGenCell is located at and has a strategic partnership with Laniado Hospital in Netanya, Israel. BioGenCell offers a patient- and clinician-centered platform that takes a standard blood draw in an outpatient setting with no need for pre-treatment, anesthesia, or hospitalization. Its patented, 24-hour process is rapid, biologically efficient, and employs a common/unified algorithm to create personalized medicine. Treatment requires only a single injection session in an outpatient setting and appears to have long-lasting effect.

For more information, contact [email protected].

SOURCE BioGenCell