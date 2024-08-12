Her three decades in national security and public service further strengthens Second Front's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies to U.S. and its Allies

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company focused on facilitating the delivery of mission-critical software solutions, today announced that the Honorable Martha McSally has been appointed as a member of 2F's board of directors, effective immediately.

Former U.S. Senator Martha McSally Joins Second Front Systems as Independent Board Director (Photo: United States Senate Photographic Studio)

In her role as an independent board director, Martha brings her extensive strategic leadership experience to support the company's mission of enabling government access to commercially proven software as a service (SaaS) applications, in alignment with its national security mission. Her exceptional career in public service—first in the U.S. Air Force and then as a member of both houses of Congress—provides 2F with a unique perspective that blends strategic vision and a granular understanding of what it takes for warfighters and national security professionals to deliver on mission imperatives.

"Having Martha join our board is a testament to the vital role we play in the national security ecosystem," said Tyler Sweatt, CEO of Second Front Systems. "I'm looking forward to working with and learning from her vast experience, from her time in uniform to her time as a U.S. Senator."

Martha brings more than 30 years of experience in national security and public policy. As a public servant, she most recently represented Arizona as a U.S. Senator, where she was a member of the Senate Committee on Armed Services, among others. She was also elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and was a member of the Committees on Armed Services and Homeland Security, including chairing the Border and Maritime Security Subcommittee.

Prior to her tenure in Congress, Martha spent 22 years in the U.S. Air Force, rising to the rank of Colonel. During her groundbreaking military career, Martha became the first woman to fly an Air Force fighter jet in combat in U.S. history and the first woman to command a fighter squadron. Martha's squadron's success was recognized by winning the David C. Schilling Award, awarded by the Air Force Association for the most outstanding contribution to national defense in the field of flight. Martha currently serves as a board member at CAES, CRC Surface Technologies, and The Siegfried Group.

"I'm excited to join Second Front and roll up my sleeves as we work to ensure that our national security professionals have the cutting-edge software and emerging technologies they need for their missions and to keep America safe," said McSally. "I know firsthand from my time in Congress and on the battlefield that the type of public-private partnership that Second Front fosters is a massive strategic advantage for the United States and its allies."

Martha's appointment follows the announcement of Lazarus AI's partnership with 2F to leverage the company's Game Warden DevSecOps platform in order to securely develop and deploy software across the Department of Defense, underscoring 2F's dedication to national security innovation.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to help build a safer tomorrow. As a DOD-accredited solution for up to and including TOP SECRET and also FedRAMP® In Process, 2F's Game Warden provides a secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate the delivery of innovative tools and programs. With roots in U.S. Government service, this public-benefit, venture-backed software company is trusted by Government agencies and leading software providers, to empower them to succeed in their contributions to global security. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/ .

