Former US Speed Skater Announces Partnership to Benefit Survivors of Child Sexual Abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridie Farrell, former three-time American record holding speed skater and leading advocate for child sexual abuse survivors, is partnering with Milestone Consulting, a renowned financial settlement planning firm. This new partnership enables Farrell and Milestone to jointly empower trauma survivors.

Farrell was sexually abused at age 15 by her then-33-year-old speed skating teammate. Since coming forward in 2013, Farrell has committed her life to supporting survivors as they disclose their trauma, seek legal counsel, and navigate post-litigation decisions. Farrell was a driving force in passing the New York Child Victims Act and Arizona H.B. 2466, extending the statute of limitations for survivors to file civil suits in both states. She also founded America Loves Kids, a non-profit that educates the public on child sexual abuse, collaborates with policy makers on survivor-focused legislation, and connects survivors to legal resources.

"Each time I've seen a flaw in the existing system for survivors, instead of accepting it, I've set out to fix it," said Farrell. "My goal is to ensure that survivors today are infinitely more equipped than I ever was, from disclosure through to the next phase of our lives."

Farrell has now expanded her advocacy to helping survivors in the post-settlement phase of their journey. To do this, she is partnering with Milestone, a settlement planning firm that helps survivors best understand and manage their settlement monies to achieve lasting financial security.

Milestone has the financial and legal expertise to guide survivors through the establishment of financial tools and plans that allow them the time, space, and power to make financial decisions that work for them. The firm's settlement planners are trained in trauma-informed care, and Milestone has established a fund to exclusively meet the holistic needs of survivors.

"We're poised and ready to help as many survivors as we can, and we see this strategic partnership with Bridie as a major step forward in being able to do so," said John Bair, CEO and founder of Milestone. "Bridie's voice coupled with our firm's unique expertise enables us to truly give survivors the level of service and care they deserve."

"Working with Milestone is a logical extension of my commitment to helping survivors because we share the belief that society's obligation to victims does not stop at the end of a lawsuit," said Farrell. "We must think through a whole-survivor approach, and I'm excited to build on this with Milestone."

For more information on Farrell, visit bridiefarrell.com. For additional details on Milestone and this partnership, visit milestoneseventh.com/bridiefarrell.

About Bridie Farrell

Bridie Farrell is an advocate on behalf of survivors of childhood sexual abuse and exploitation. She is a frequent commentator in the media and a distinguished speaker about issues related to child abuse. Farrell's work led her to found America Loves Kids to support survivors.

About Milestone

Milestone Consulting, LLC is a settlement planning and management company, licensed in all 50 states. Milestone provides trusted financial guidance and strategies around settlement to ensure financial security for a lifetime. We work with trial lawyers and their clients to serve as a partner for the present and an advocate for the future.

