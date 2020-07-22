Former US Surgeon General and Ernst & Young Execs Join BioIQ for Webinar Addressing Workforce Leadership and Safety During and After the Pandemic

The panel of experts will discuss critical steps business leaders should take now to support employee health today and moving forward, including:

Leadership guidance for a pandemic

Tactical tools for leaders that need to be applied to employee health and safety programs

Tips for harnessing the new normal to drive long-term workforce success

"As employers tackle the new challenges brought on by the current pandemic, we have a unique opportunity to step up as leaders, and to leverage what we've learned to enact a long-lasting strategy that ensures the ongoing health and safety of US employees," said BioIQ CEO Justin Bellante. "We are thrilled to work with the likes of Dr. Benjamin and EY to help business leaders illuminate the best path forward."

Business leaders, media professionals and others are invited to register for the free virtual event.

The presentation is the second installment in a three-part webinar series exploring the critical issues business leaders must consider as part of a safe return-to-work strategy. The first webinar in the series offered insight into employee COVID-19 screening and testing protocol, legal considerations for employers and worksite safety recommendations. An on-demand replay of the webinar "Top 3 Issues Addressed in Preparing/Continuing Your Return to the Workplace" is available here.

About BioIQ

BioIQ is a healthcare engagement and clinical adherence technology platform company that is redefining the way payers, employers, and consumers navigate and connect with the US healthcare system. BioIQ leverages consumer analytics, real-time program intelligence, omnichannel personalized engagement strategies, and an extensive ecosystem of healthcare partners to provide a comprehensive view of individuals throughout their health journey and engage them to get testing and care that leads to healthier outcomes.

With more than a decade of healthcare industry experience and a first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit www.bioiq.com.

