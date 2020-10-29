Former U.S. Surgeon General Appointed to PDI Board of Directors

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI, a global leader in infection prevention products and solutions, today announced the further expansion of the company's board of directors with the appointment of Regina Benjamin, MD, MBA, former U.S. Surgeon General. The board of directors play a critical role in providing key strategic guidance and leadership to build upon PDI's clinical expertise, solution-oriented product offerings, and trusted advisor position. Dr. Benjamin's vast experience in promoting and protecting the health of individuals, and the nation, will help advance PDI's industry-leading infection prevention solutions to address public health needs.

Dr. Benjamin—former US Surgeon General—joins PDI board, bringing public health experience to infection prevention leader Tweet this (PRNewsfoto/PDI)

"We are proud to welcome Dr. Regina Benjamin to our board of directors, particularly during this time when PDI continues to play a critical role in supplying essential cleaning and disinfecting products and technology solutions to help protect lives worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Zachary T. Julius, Chief Executive Officer, PDI. "As PDI evolves and expands, Dr. Benjamin's career in public health service and expertise as a physician will be invaluable in helping us to successfully execute our long-term strategic growth plans."

Regina Benjamin, MD, MBA served as the 18th U.S. Surgeon General from 2009 to 2013. She was also chair of the National Prevention Council, composed of 17 cabinet-level heads of federal agencies that released the first-ever National Prevention Strategy, whose goal was to change our healthcare system from one based on sickness and disease, to one of wellness and prevention. She attended Morehouse School of Medicine, obtained her MD degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and an MBA from Tulane University. Dr. Benjamin serves on several corporate boards, including two publicly traded healthcare companies. As a family physician, and founder of Bayou La Batre Rural Health Clinic, Dr. Benjamin is one of the nation's leading voices on population and preventive health issues.

"I am honored to be joining the board of this innovative, family-owned organization that has been at the forefront of infection prevention for decades," said Dr. Benjamin. "Amid this current public health crisis, there is an even greater need to keep communities safe and protected. I look forward to partnering with PDI board members and management to advance their pursuit to 'Be the Difference' by promoting health and wellness and saving lives."

Dr. Benjamin's appointment follows the announcement of Jody Hatcher and Filippo Passerini joining the board of directors in June and brings the PDI total board membership to eight. Additional information about the PDI board of directors can be found at wearepdi.com/board-of-directors.

About PDI

PDI is dedicated to leading the fight against preventable infections in healthcare, foodservice and our communities. Driven by a commitment to research, quality and service, PDI provides innovative products, educational resources, training and support to help prevent infection transmission and promote health and wellness. PDI has three divisions, PDI Healthcare, Sani Professional® and PDI Contract Manufacturing. Visit WeArePDI.com for more information.

Contact:

Robin Traum

[email protected]

SOURCE PDI

Related Links

http://www.wearepdi.com

