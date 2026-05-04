Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams Joins WellGenie™ Advisory Board

Public health leader brings state and federal experience to a benefits platform purpose-built around preventive care and equitable access

HOUSTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellGenie™, the integrated employee health benefits platform behind the emerging Welltegriti category, today announced that Dr. Jerome Adams, the 20th Surgeon General of the United States, has joined the company's Advisory Board.

Dr. Adams will advise WellGenie™ on preventive-care strategies, public-sector positioning, and the company's ongoing work to remove cost barriers between employees and the care they need.

Dr. Jerome Adams

"I've spent my career fighting for equitable access to affordable healthcare for all Americans. WellGenie™ is one of the most impactful platforms I've seen — built for real people and independently validated. I'm proud to support this team."

— Dr. Jerome Adams, former U.S. Surgeon General

A career rooted in prevention and access

Dr. Adams served as the 20th U.S. Surgeon General from 2017 to 2021, where he led the nation's public health response to the opioid crisis, the early COVID-19 pandemic, and a sustained focus on community-level health equity. He previously served as Indiana State Health Commissioner from 2014 to 2017, where he managed the state's response to one of the largest HIV outbreaks in U.S. history and oversaw public health policy across all 92 Indiana counties. A board-certified anesthesiologist, Dr. Adams holds an MD from Indiana University School of Medicine and a Master of Public Health from the University of California, Berkeley.

His state-level executive experience is particularly relevant to WellGenie's growing footprint in public-sector employee benefits.

Why the alignment matters

WellGenie's model directly operationalizes the preventive-care principles Dr. Adams has championed throughout his career. The platform delivers five integrated tools — generic medications, brand-name medication navigation, a personal healthcare advocate Genie, virtual primary and behavioral care, and direct specialist access — to employees and their families at zero out-of-pocket cost. There are no copays, no usage limits, and no carrier-contract restructuring required to deploy.

WellGenie's analytical modeling has identified meaningful cost-reduction opportunities for public-sector clients, including a projected $39 million in pharmacy cost reduction expense across just twelve brand medications for one state-government employer based on that state's own prior year claims-data analysis.

WellGenie™ also operates under one of the most accountable pricing structures in the employer-benefits market: fifty percent of the company's fees are placed at risk against documented cost reduction in the client's actual claims data

"Dr. Adams has spent his career arguing for the kind of healthcare system WellGenie™ is building — one where prevention is free, access is universal, and outcomes are measured honestly. We are honored to welcome him as an advisor and a partner in this work."

— Onie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer, WellGenie™

About WellGenie™

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, WellGenie™ is an integrated employee health benefits add on platform serving public- and private-sector self-insured employers across the United States. The company replaces fragmented vendor ecosystems with a single, accountable platform — one login, one fixed fee, and one outcome standard. WellGenie™ is the operating example of Welltegriti™, an emerging benefits category built on the principle that wellness, healthcare, and financial integrity are inseparable. To learn more, visit www.well-genie.com.

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SOURCE WellGenie