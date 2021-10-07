Former USAF Officers to present evidence of UFOs Tampering with Nuclear Weapons

OJAI, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Declassified U.S government documents and witness testimony from former or retired U.S. Air Force personnel to be presented as evidence of ongoing incursions by unidentified aerial objects at nuclear missile sites over several decades. These will be cited to support the claim that nuclear missiles were inexplicably disabled while a UAP object silently hovered nearby. Four former officers involved in such encounters will discuss these and other incidents at the National Press Club and urge the U.S. Congress to investigate and hold public hearings.

Former Air Force officer, Robert Salas, was the on-duty commander of an underground launch control facility assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, on March 24, 1967. He has publicly stated over a span of twenty-five years, that all ten of his ICBMs became inoperable and that eight days earlier, on March 16, 1967, a similar incident occurred at another missile launch control facility.

Numerous other UFO-related incidents with possible implications for national security have been publicly acknowledged by former public officials—whose efforts resulted in the creation of a secret Pentagon UFO investigations group, the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP).

This Press Conference will present witness testimony and other evidence of a many of such incidents.

The first UFOs and Nukes press conference, held on September 27, 2010, which Robert Salas co-sponsored with researcher Robert Hastings, was extensively covered by the media worldwide.

WHO: Robert Salas, former USAF captain and nuclear missile crew commander

Robert Jamison, former USAF captain and nuclear missile targeting officer

David Schindele, former USAF captain and nuclear missile crew commander

Robert Jacobs, former USAF lieutenant and missile test photographic officer



WHAT: A panel of former U.S. Air Force officers will discuss their involvement in UFO incidents at nuclear missile launch facilities and test sites during the Cold War era. Witness affidavits that substantiate the reality of UFO activity at nuclear weapons sites will be available.



WHEN: Tuesday, October 19, 2021

8:30 -11:00 a.m.



WHERE: National Press Club

Live Stream: https://youtu.be/LTf5-TNASoI



