Former USSOCOM Deputy Commander Vice Admiral Collin Green Joins DZYNE Technologies Executive Team

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DZYNE Technologies, the leader in autonomous defense technology, today announced the addition of Vice Admiral (VADM) Collin Green (Ret.) as Head of Strategic Defense Solutions. With extensive global experience and a deep understanding of the demands of the modern warfighter in this era of great power competition and rapidly evolving technology, VADM Green will be critical to shaping strategic growth at DZYNE.

Vice Admiral (VADM) Collin Green (Ret.), Head of Strategic Defense Solutions, DZYNE Technologies

The appointment follows the conclusion of a distinguished 38-year military career in special operations, defense, and national security which included numerous senior leadership roles. Most recently, he served as Deputy Commander of US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and previously as Commander of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Command. Admiral Green has received widespread recognition for leadership of NSW groups through the highest periods of combat across the Global War on Terrorism.

Matt McCue, CEO of DZYNE, hailed the addition of Green, "Collin is a rare leader with the capacity to both lead and build up those around him. His exceptional leadership and strategic vision will be crucial as we continue to push the boundaries of autonomous defense technologies for our nation's most important missions. With his guidance, we are confident in our ability to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and enhance national security."

VADM Green's deep understanding of military operations and technology integration will provide DZYNE with unique insights and perspectives as the company continues to develop and deploy its autonomous solutions, which include disruptive technologies in counter-UAS and a variety of autonomous aircraft, ranging from launched effects technologies to long endurance ISR platforms such as the ULTRA. The ULTRA represents a significant advancement in autonomous intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, and is capable of flying for over 3 days without refueling. His extensive background within the nation's most elite special operations units will be invaluable as DZYNE continues to innovate and expand its capabilities in these critical areas.

"I am thrilled to join DZYNE Technologies and contribute to the mission of advancing UAS and CUAS technologies," said Vice Admiral Green. "DZYNE's commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to working with the talented team to drive forward the development of technologies that are creating significant breakthroughs for our warfighter and allies."

DZYNE is a high-growth, leading technology developer and manufacturer of airborne and ground based autonomous defense solutions purpose-built to meet the modern defense needs of customers around the globe. The company's solutions encompass the entire autonomous defense lifecycle and include multiple U.S. Government Programs of Record across UAS and C-UAS technologies. DZYNE is proud to support U.S. and allied military and civil defense partners and operations globally. For more information, visit www.dzyne.com.

