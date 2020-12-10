Former USSTRATCOM Commander Ellis, Retired NASA Astronaut Anderson Endorse Nebraska as USSPACECOM Headquarters

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retired Admiral James O. Ellis, Jr. (USN), former commander of U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), and retired NASA astronaut, Clayton Anderson, today announced their support of Offutt AFB, Nebraska as the permanent location for U.S. Space Command Headquarters (USSPACECOM).



"In 2002, we merged the first United States Space Command with United States Strategic Command in Omaha because of the natural synergies between space operations and all of the strategic roles then resident in USSTRATCOM. Many of those synergies still exist, and I believe co-location of these two important commands would make a great deal of sense, especially given the pro-active ability of the region to craft public-private partnerships and national security research support, and the always-welcoming spirit of the people of Nebraska," Ellis said.

Currently, The Department of the Air Force is considering six locations for USSPACECOM: Kirtland AFB, New Mexico; Offutt AFB, Nebraska; Patrick AFB, Florida; Peterson AFB, Colorado; Port San Antonio, Texas and Redstone Army Airfield, Alabama.

"I grew up in Nebraska, was educated in the Midwest, and went on to a 33-year career with NASA, including two missions to the International Space Station. In my experience, Offutt Air Force Base (AFB) is an ideal location to house the U.S. Space Command headquarters. It is with pleasure and confidence that I support the Offutt AFB candidacy for this important and timely U.S. Space Command headquarters," Anderson said.

Home to USSTRATCOM, Offutt Air Force Base already houses the 55th Wing, Air Combat Command's largest wing; the Air Force Weather Agency; the 595th Command & Control Group and the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command (JPAC) Annex.

The USSPACECOM headquarters is expected to host an estimated 1,400 military and civilian personnel in a 400,000 to 450,000-square-foot building. For context, the USSTRATCOM headquarters building in Bellevue hosts 3,500 military and civilian personnel in a 916,000-square-foot building.

