Former VinFast Deputy CEO Stuart Taylor joins Envorso as Chief Product Officer

Taylor brings leadership experience from both traditional and startup automakers to help improve manufacturers' software product development

DETROIT, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envorso, a software consulting firm that supports the modernization of the automotive and manufacturing industries, is adding Stuart Taylor as the company's chief product officer (CPO) to provide even more depth to its leadership team. Taylor brings 30 years of automotive experience to the Envorso team, with past leadership roles in both traditional automakers and a start-up electric vehicle manufacturer.

Taylor previously served as Deputy CEO and member of the Executive Board for VinFast, where he was responsible for the start-up's transformation from a domestic EV manufacturer into a global contender. Prior to joining VinFast, he helped shape the technical direction of iconic brands like Aston Martin Lagonda, drove innovation and technology growth at Land Rover and served in a number of roles at Ford Motor Company where he helped to transform the customer experience by leveraging the technology intersection of hardware, software and data.

"Stuart brings valuable experience to our customers, built over decades of leading automotive software teams for both traditional and startup manufacturers," said Scott Tobin, CEO of Envorso. "His unique perspective and proven experience on both sides of the industry will be an asset to our team and our customers. Taylor will provide automotive and manufacturing leaders with a new way of thinking and working, helping them transform their businesses and products to meet the demands of a software-driven future."

As CPO, Taylor will lead software product consulting for Envorso's customers – with a focus on toolchain and process development for automakers and manufacturers seeking more effective and efficient development of software products.

"Automotive software development practices vary significantly between traditional automakers and startups in the industry – and each stands to learn valuable lessons from the other," said Taylor. "I look forward to helping leaders adopt the best of both worlds and better understand what is needed from a process, tool and talent perspective to develop innovative and reliable technologies for the software-defined vehicle."

For more information on Taylor and Envorso's leadership team, visit: https://envorso.com/our-leadership/.

About Envorso

Envorso is a software consulting firm that supports the modernization of the automotive and manufacturing industries. Founded in 2016, Envorso consultants bring proven experience leading teams and product development from the automotive, manufacturing and software industries together to help bridge the gap between Silicon Valley software development and traditional automotive and industrial companies. To learn more, visit www.envorso.com.

SOURCE Envorso