Former Virgin America Exec Porter Gale Joins Personal Capital as CMO

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital wealth management company Personal Capital today announced that Porter Gale has joined the leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. Porter is an entrepreneurial executive with more than 25 years of experience in marketing, advertising, and building businesses. The company just raised $50 million in its latest round of funding and is using that capital to invest in new resources to accelerate business growth.

"Porter is an essential part of the next growth stage of our business," said Jay Shah, CEO of Personal Capital. "Her experience building customer-focused brands that use technology to transform their respective industries dovetails perfectly with how we're leading change in the wealth management industry here at Personal Capital and our vision for the future."

Most recently, Porter was Marketing General Manager and interim CMO at AI-driven enterprise technology company, Globality, a company she helped build and grow. Prior to Globality, Porter served as VP of Marketing for Virgin America reporting directly to the CEO, where she worked as part of the executive team that built the direction of the airline and defined and implemented the brand and customer experience the airline is known for. In addition to setting marketing strategy and overseeing all advertising, media, and creative development in her time there, she also managed the Brand & Digital, Loyalty, and In-flight Content teams.

Porter is a marketing powerhouse who has been recognized across the industry as a marketing leader by organizations such as The Advertising Women of New York and publications such as AdAge and iMedia. She has also advised more than 20 businesses across consumer, fintech, mobile gaming, and adtech industries, eight of which she saw through successful exits.

"I'm excited to join the Personal Capital team and help build on the great work that's already being done," said Gale. "It's a great opportunity to be able to work on a purpose-driven brand like Personal Capital, a company that's shaking up financial services in order to help people find clarity and confidence in their financial lives."

Porter is also the author of Your Network Is Your Net Worth, an exploration of community and commerce through more than 100 interviews with CEOs, venture capitalists, futurists, and more.

The company's previous CMO, Eric Weiss, will be taking on a newly created executive role, SVP of Growth and Performance Marketing, to focus on tapping innovative marketing technologies, channels, and partners.

Personal Capital, which provides clients with personalized advice and financial planning technology, recently surpassed $8.5 billion in assets under management. Millions of users access the company's dashboard to get a holistic view of their finances and create plans for improving their financial preparedness.

About Personal Capital

Personal Capital transforms financial lives through technology and people. Free online tools create total clarity with all your accounts in one place and advisors provide advice you can easily understand. The result is complete confidence in how you plan for and achieve your financial goals. Personal Capital is headquartered in Silicon Valley with hubs in San Francisco, Denver, Dallas, and Atlanta. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook. For more information and to open an account, visit https://www.personalcapital.com/.

