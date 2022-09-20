Former Virgin Galactic CFO, Ken Sunshine Joins Vita Inclinata's Corporate Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of precision aerospace and industrial stabilization devices, today announced Ken Sunshine—best known for his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from 2011 to 2014 at Virgin Galactic—has joined the company's Corporate Advisory Board. Sunshine brings decades of financial experience that has helped transform many organizations with purpose-driven financial forecasting, strategic market planning, and a deep understanding of various capital markets.

"Vita is bringing a critical technology to the aerospace and industrial markets and has gained fantastic traction and respect with construction, government, and search and rescue customers," Sunshine said. "They are rapidly growing; I'll leverage my experience to help them continue this momentum to become the global leader. I'm excited to do my part to ensure Vita reaches their full potential."

Most recently, Sunshine was co-founder, Chief Operating Officer (COO), and board member of Nebula Compute, a company focusing on launching and installing data centers in space. Before Nebula Compute, he served as co-founder, COO/CFO, and board member at Vector Launch, an aerospace manufacturing company focused on small launch vehicles in Huntington Beach, California. In addition, Sunshine was co-founder, COO/CFO at Companion Medical, and CFO at Moon Express, MDA Information Systems, and the National Institute of Aerospace.

"Our distinguished advisory board of government and industry leaders bring deep and diverse experience to Vita," said Caleb Carr, CEO of Vita. "Ken Sunshine is a visionary financial leader with a long and established record of value creation. I'm delighted to welcome him to our Corporate Advisory Board."

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

