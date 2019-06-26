Former Visa Executive Jacque Morgan Joins Nav as Vice President, General Manager of Enterprise Partners

"Jacque is a welcomed addition to our company," shared Greg Ott, Nav President & COO. "The wealth of knowledge she has from nearly two decades at Visa, as well as her personal experience as a small business owner, makes Jacque a valuable addition to our team as she is intimately familiar with small business customers and the companies they use and trust."

In her new role, Ms. Morgan will focus on driving Nav's Enterprise Solutions and building dynamic relationships with financial and non-financial institutions. Through the company's Enterprise Solutions, partners can integrate more than 110 business financing offers, API-powered credit alerts, bureau reports, and cash flow data into an existing platform or a customized product of their choosing. Nav's one-stop-shop financing marketplace can be configured to improve customer engagement and retention, serve underfinanced small business customers with no additional risk and create new or additional revenue streams for partners.

Prior to joining Nav, Ms. Morgan worked at Visa for 18 years, focusing on the small business audience and serving as the Vice President, Head of Small Business Product and Client Management. In this role, she led teams to support Visa partners invested in the small business segment including financial institutions, acquirers, processors and merchants. Efforts included enabling partnership readiness and marketplace deployment to facilitate efforts to attract, engage, optimize and retain profitable relationships with small businesses.

In 2018, Nav announced an industry-first, multi-year enterprise partnership with Clover, a subsidiary of First Data. Nav's widget is embedded directly into the dashboard of hundreds of thousands of Clover devices in the U.S., giving merchants instant access to financing options and free business credit scores from Experian and Dun & Bradstreet.

Nav is rapidly growing its partnership portfolio as a unique way for small business owners to access personalized business financing options and their credit data via channels where they are already engaged. Business owners who understand their business credit and how they will be evaluated by lenders are 41% more likely to get approved for financing; leveraging Nav's free business credit reports and tools gives them a huge advantage.

"I am excited to join Nav and its relentless, driven team," said Ms. Morgan. "Nav's ability to connect the entire ecosystem — lenders, credit bureaus and small business owners — is unique and helps make accessing capital easier for all parties — borrowers and lenders. The company is poised for exponential growth, specifically with enterprise partnerships, and I look forward to working with other companies in the ecosystem that are also working to serve small businesses. Together, I know we can increase the number of business owners who are able to quickly access financing and see their credit scores."

Today, more than 1 million business owners have seen their business credit scores through Nav.

About Nav

Nav is a free site and app that gives business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav gives free access to personal and business credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus including Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax and TransUnion, and hosts a robust marketplace with more than 110 business financing products including loans and credit cards. The marketplace uses a unique, lender-neutral approach to help business owners find the best financing options for their needs. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. The company has offices in Silicon Valley and Salt Lake City. To learn more visit , Nav.com .

