Former Visa Executive Matt Price Joins WasabiCard as Global Partnership Director

Appointment Marks the Next Phase of WasabiCard's Global Expansion and Stablecoin-Powered Payment Infrastructure Growth

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WasabiCard, the stablecoin-powered global payment infrastructure platform, today announced the appointment of Matt Price as Global Partnership Director. In this role, Matt will lead WasabiCard's partnership strategy, working with financial institutions, payment networks, fintech companies, and strategic ecosystem partners to support the company's continued expansion.

Matt joined WasabiCard in May 2026, bringing more than three decades of experience across the global payments industry, spanning strategic partnerships, business development, and enterprise payment solutions.

Prior to joining WasabiCard, Matt spent nearly 28 years at Visa, where he held senior partnership and commercial leadership roles working closely with acquirers, payment processors, and financial institutions to drive strategic growth across global payment networks. He then served as Senior Vice President, Financial Institution Partnerships Sales and Client Management at Global Payments, leading relationships with multinational financial institutions across acquiring, issuing, treasury, and pay-in/pay-out services.

"We're excited to welcome Matt to WasabiCard at an important stage of our global growth," said Ray Yang, Co-founder and CEO of WasabiCard. "Matt has built trusted relationships across the payments ecosystem throughout his career and brings valuable experience working with financial institutions and enterprise partners. As we continue expanding our global payment infrastructure, we believe his leadership will help strengthen our ecosystem and better support the evolving needs of businesses worldwide."

"As WasabiCard continues to expand its global presence and build the next generation of payment infrastructure, I'm excited to join the company at this important stage of growth," said Matt Price. "With my experience across payment networks, financial institutions, and enterprise partnerships, I look forward to working with partners around the world to strengthen WasabiCard's ecosystem and help businesses unlock more efficient global payment solutions."

The appointment comes as WasabiCard continues to accelerate its global expansion and strengthen its enterprise payment ecosystem. With growing demand for stablecoin-powered payment infrastructure across global markets, the company is investing in strategic partnerships with financial institutions, payment networks, fintech companies, and technology providers to expand its international footprint and support the next phase of enterprise growth.

About WasabiCard

WasabiCard is a global payment infrastructure platform enabling enterprises, fintechs, and internet-native businesses to issue cards, distribute payouts, and manage cross-border payments through stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure. Its platform supports global card issuing, multi-currency settlement, stablecoin funding, and embedded payment capabilities designed for modern global commerce. WasabiCard powers payment use cases across media buying, SaaS subscriptions, global payroll, treasury management, and digital financial applications.

Follow WasabiCard on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates on product developments, partnerships, and insights into the future of stablecoin-powered payments.

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SOURCE WasabiCard