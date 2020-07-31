Former Voice Contestant Malik Davage Releases New Single 21

MIAMI, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R&B singer Malik Davage, who rose to fame in 2017 as a competitor on Adam Levine's team on the 12th season of The Voice has released his new single "21" through Grateful Records. The song has already been added to a number of popular Spotify playlists including new R&B playlist, Clout Culture, Our Favourites, Fresh Finds, and High Bops. "We are excited to work with Malik Davage. He's such a talented singer and songwriter, and we can't wait to release his new EP in September," says Colin Brown, CEO of Grateful Records.

"21" is an R&B anthem for music lovers, which features rapper Mulan Vuitton. The song was initially written from a female perspective but Grateful Records decided to use a male singer - fittingly Malik. The song is an honest exploration of sexual relationships between connected partners to be played in clubs or in the car with the top down.

Malik wowed audiences while on The Voice and even brought viewers and the audience to tears during his blind audition where he performed a compelling rendition of Miguel's "Sure Thing." He impressed judge Adam Levine so much that he turned his chair around in a mere 20 seconds into Malik's performance.

Born on January 10, 1993 in Washington D.C., a young Malik Davage enjoyed the sounds of the Temptations, Usher, and 90's R&B. A true lover of emotions, he showed interest in writing and singing at a very young age and vowed to make it his obsession. He taught himself to dance and sing, practicing religiously in order to compete at a high level. Eventually, he performed on BET's 106 & Park and sang the National Anthem for the Washington Wizards. He had the opportunity to audition on The Voice, and his musical life has never been the same.

