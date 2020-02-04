Former Volkswagen Group North America CEO Hinrich Woebcken Joins Beep Advisory Board

Woebcken most recently served as President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America Inc. which includes Volkswagen, Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Electrify America and Volkswagen Credit. He also served as regional CEO for Volkswagen North America which included activities in Canada and Mexico. Prior to joining Volkswagen, he spent 30 years in the automotive and manufacturing industry working with OEM's and Tier 1 suppliers and nearly 10 years with the BMW Group as the senior vice president for Global Procurement and Driving Dynamics.

"I am excited to be working with Beep in the autonomous mobility sector, a space that I am very passionate about and one that is set for tremendous growth in the near future," said Woebcken. "Beep's offering and influence is growing rapidly, and I'm looking forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to their success."

Beep offers autonomous mobility solutions to fleet owners and operators in controlled speed environments across the public and private sector. From route planning to fully managed autonomous vehicle transportation services, Beep's offerings are designed to drive differentiation and innovation, and delight passengers providing safe, clean, and efficient movement of passengers between defined locations on private and public roads.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hinrich to our curated Advisory Board," said Joe Moye, CEO of Beep. "His expertise spans across the transportation, government and automotive industries. This wealth of knowledge and valuable experience will enhance Beep's influence in the autonomous mobility market."

Beep recently deployed the first autonomous shuttles in Central Florida at Lake Nona, FL. The shuttles have transported nearly 10,000 passengers in the first 4 months of service. Beep is also the first distributor for autonomous vehicle market leader NAVYA's driverless electric shuttles in the US and is the exclusive dealer for NAVYA in Florida.

Beep is funded by Blue Lagoon Capital, a company which Woebcken just recently joined as a venture partner. Blue Lagoon is a privately held venture capital firm focused on long-term value creation, whose portfolio of investments include Beep as well as companies such as Bestmile S.A., the leading Fleet Orchestration Platform, UnitedLex, Inc., a leading enterprise legal services provider and most recently, Lemongrass, the leading professional and managed service provider of SAP enterprise applications running on AWS hyperscale cloud infrastructure.

"Hinrich has a unique combination of entrepreneurial, automotive, technology and investment expertise," said Kevin Reid, co-founder and partner at Blue Lagoon. "We are very excited to have him as a partner in the firm."

About Beep:

Beep is an autonomous mobility solution company delivering the next generation of services for passenger mobility to fleet operators in planned communities and low speed environments across the public and private sector, including transportation hubs, medical and university campuses, town centers and more.

