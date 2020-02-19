Former Vox Media Executive Joins Brainly as Senior Director of Sales Operations

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainly , the world's largest online learning community for students, parents and teachers, has appointed William Won as Senior Director of Sales Operations. Won will be responsible for scaling and managing operations, driving direct and programmatic revenue growth, optimizing advertising inventory on the platform, as well as developing and managing the Company's Educational Product Marketplace.

"As our knowledge sharing community surpasses 150 million users worldwide and 15 million in US alone, it is more important than ever to ensure that current and prospective commercial partners are able to reach students, teachers, parents and experts through the most innovative and impactful channels," said Michał Borkowski, CEO of Brainly. "William brings a strong understanding of advertising strategy that will transform the opportunities and options available for our partners through our Educational Product Marketplace."

Won comes from Vox Media, where he served as the Director of Revenue and Business Development, with a strong focus on driving growth in new and emerging businesses, such as Vox's Concert marketplace, a one-stop publisher-led advertising solution. Prior to that, Won held positions in revenue strategy and audience data monetization at leading business magazines and media companies like Fast Company, Inc. and Hearst Digital Media.

"Brainly's crowd learning model offers education partners and brand marketers a tremendous opportunity to connect with students, parents, and the educational peer-to-peer community," said William Won, Senior Director of Sales Operations at Brainly. "It will be my focus to create comprehensive advertising solutions that foster strong relationships with our partners and drive revenue growth for the business."

Won also volunteers for Minds Matter, a non-profit organization that prepares low-income high school students for college, and has spent time with the Rutgers' Future Scholars program, which helps economically disadvantaged, yet academically promising middle school students prepare for college.

Students use Brainly to strengthen their skills across core subjects such as math, history, science, and social studies. The peer-to-peer platform allows them to connect with their peers, subject matter experts, and professional educators to discuss their subjects and seek answers to tricky questions.

About Brainly:

Brainly is the world's largest online learning network. At brainly.com, and its group of websites around the world, high school and middle school aged students connect to both receive and offer help with homework problems and questions. The unique opportunity for students to freely ask questions and gain the confidence that comes from helping others, inspires students to learn in a collaborative community that receives more than 150 million visitors each month, with 15 million in the U.S alone. Based in Krakow, Poland, with its US headquarters in New York City, Brainly is currently available in 35 countries. More information about Brainly is available on www.brainly.com .

