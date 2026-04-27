Former Wall Street Bond Trader Launches "The Peace of Income Show" Podcast and New Book to Help Retirees Create Reliable Income

BRICK, N.J., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As market uncertainty continues to impact retirement confidence, New Jersey-based retirement specialist Derick S. Buckley is introducing a new approach to planning—focused not just on growing assets, but turning them into dependable income.

Buckley, co-owner of The Buckley Insurance Group and former bond trader and Vice President at HSBC, has officially launched his new podcast, The Peace of Income Show, alongside his book, Beyond the Portfolio: The Missing Pieces of Retirement Planning, now available on Amazon.

Beyond The Portfolio Book Derrick Buckley

At the core of both is a simple but powerful shift in thinking:

In retirement, ROI no longer means Return on Investment—it means Reliable Ongoing Income.

After 13 years in institutional finance and over a decade working with retirees, Buckley has seen a consistent gap: many individuals successfully build savings—but lack a clear strategy to convert those assets into predictable, lifelong income.

"The biggest mistake I see is people focusing entirely on accumulation," said Buckley. "Retirement isn't about how much you've saved—it's about how you turn that into income you can rely on every month, regardless of what the market does."

The Peace of Income Show is a solo, educational podcast designed to simplify retirement planning and help listeners reduce financial stress through clear, practical guidance. The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and iHeartRadio.

Each episode focuses on helping pre-retirees and retirees create reliable income, understand market risks, coordinate Medicare and financial planning, and avoid common retirement mistakes.

In Beyond the Portfolio, Buckley challenges the traditional growth-first approach to retirement planning and introduces a framework centered around income, protection, and coordination.

Key themes include turning savings into predictable lifetime income, reducing exposure to market volatility, planning for healthcare and Medicare costs, preparing for long-term care, and building a strategy that supports both income and peace of mind.

Buckley's approach integrates both financial and healthcare planning through a "Health & Wealth" philosophy, recognizing that these areas must work together to create a stable retirement.

Derick S. Buckley is a retirement planning specialist and co-owner of The Buckley Insurance Group, a New Jersey-based firm focused on helping pre-retirees and retirees create reliable income and protect their financial future.

Prior to entering the retirement planning industry, Buckley spent 13 years on Wall Street, working in New York, London, and Hong Kong as a bond trader and Vice President at HSBC.

Learn More:

Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-peace-of-income-show/id1884093165

Book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GWQLJ4XQ

Website: www.TheBuckleyInsuranceGroup.com

Schedule a call: https://calendly.com/derickbuckley

Media Contact

Derrick Buckley

732-746-3320

[email protected]

SOURCE Buckley Insurance Group