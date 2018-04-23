Former Wall Street VP Joins FinScend as CTO

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FinScend, which has developed a groundbreaking solution that enables consumers and issuing banks to analyze and compare the details of a credit card dispute, has announced that prominent internet entrepreneur Moshe Teren has joined the company as a co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The announcement was made by Aaron Lazor, FinScend's founder and CEO.

Former Wall Street VP Moshe Teren Joins FinScend as CTO

Teren has over two decades of experience in cultivating internet startups from launch to profitability, and has served as a founder, partner, CEO, and CTO. In addition, he brings to his new position a proven record in supervising product development and technology focusing on transforming business concepts from the idea stage to an enterprise launch and beyond.

In 2009, Teren gained notoriety when he founded Streaming the Net, Inc., a live entertainment aggregator, which he managed from inception to seven figures in revenue and over three million monthly visitors at its peak.

In 2004 he co-founded Imvite, Inc., a leading streaming aggregator with a broad worldwide user base, and also served as its CTO. Previously, he served as Vice President of Product Strategy for News Alert-Inlumen, a Wall Street-based internet financial services provider that was later acquired by Pinnacor, a subsidiary of CBS Marketwatch, and as a product manager at Intel, where he managed the implementation of supply chain systems in Israel, Ireland and the U.S. for chip fabrication facilities.

Teren holds a Bachelor's in Arts from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a Master of Science in Management from Boston University.

Unique Technology Combines Algorithm and Software

"FinScend has all the potential to become a disrupter in the fintech industry," Lazor stated. "That is because our user-friendly software will significantly accelerate the processing of disputes and, in so doing, minimize the frustration that credit card holders often experience while reducing the amount of time that bank employees have to spend on them," he continued. "The software, therefore, will function as a value-added service for banks since it will improve their interface with their clients, which, in turn, will reduce customer churn as well as the direct costs associated with processing disputes."

About FinScend

Headquartered in Israel, an international fintech hub, FinScend is developing a unique solution incorporating both an algorithm and software that works with the Visa®/MasterCard® scheme. When a bank dispute or chargeback request is opened, the solution ensures that a succinct and specific dispute file is generated, which increases the likelihood of positive outcome for the client while reducing processing time and costs for banks. The solution will include management reporting tools and an enterprise user account area, where clients can manage their entire operation. The core technology will be implemented with proprietary tools.

