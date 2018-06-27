Former Walmart EVP of Logistics Chris Sultemeier Joins Platform Science as Chairman of the Board

At Walmart, Sultemeier was responsible for all distribution centers and fulfillment centers as well as all domestic and global ocean transportation functions. Walmart Logistics represents over 100,000 U.S. associates, 200 facilities, 7,500 Trucks, 8,500 drivers, and 55,000 trailers that cover over 1.4 billion road miles annually and is continually recognized as the United States' premier retail logistics organization while the Walmart Private Fleet is often recognized as the best in the industry.

"I've had the good fortune to be both an operator of one of the largest logistics organizations in the world, and a consumer the services of the largest fleets in the United States. Through these experiences, it has become evident that telematics solutions must provide safety, productivity, and an ever-growing list of complex compliance requirements, perfectly," said Sultemeier. "More importantly, they need to do so while also connecting vehicle, driver, and freight-related data to the enterprise, supply chain participants, and software providers need that data to innovate and continue to drive cost and time out of logistics and transportation operations. Platform Science uniquely addresses these exact needs, and it would have proven extremely valuable to have deployed their solution when I was at Walmart."

"We consider ourselves extremely fortunate to add Chris to our team. His experience running one the largest logistics operations in the world provides unmatched insight for our team, particularly as we expand our product and customer support organizations to meet the needs of enterprises," said Jack Kennedy, Founder and CEO of Platform Science. "There is no substitute for experience when matching great technology against the challenges of highly complex industries, and we are thrilled to have Chris on our team."

Sultemeier retired from Walmart in April 2017 and is currently an instructor in the MIT Masters in Transportation and Supply Chain program. He has served on the Boards of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for Northwest Arkansas, the University of Arkansas Veterans Resource Center and the University of Arkansas Supply Chain Center where he was Chairman for several years. At present, Sultemeier serves on the U.S. Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation Board, Archways Logistics Marketing and Duke Real Estate, and is a Deacon at FBC Rogers and Chairman of the Personnel Committee.

About Platform Science

Founded in 2014, Platform Science replaces legacy telematics solutions with a revolutionary IoT ecosystem designed to unlock the value of disconnected data streams throughout the transportation and logistics industry. Partnering with industry leaders across the supply chain, Platform Science has developed tools that provide first-of-their-kind solutions to today's problems, and an unlimited canvas to innovate and create new solutions as our customer's needs, business, and industries evolve. At a time when both regulation and innovation are causing change at a pace never seen before, Platform Science was built to arm its customers with the tools to compete with change, and come out ahead. For more information visit www.platformscience.com

