Former Wayfair CFO Joins Boston EdTech Pioneer

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity, the online proctoring provider recently recognized as the fastest-growing education technology company in the United States, today announced the appointment of Nicholas Malone as Chief Financial Officer. Malone, who served as CFO of retail giant Wayfair during a period of explosive growth, joins the company with nearly three decades of experience in finance and management strategy.

"Examity's rapid expansion over the past few years reflects accelerating demand for secure online learning in both the higher education and corporate contexts," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Examity. "Nick's experience at the helm of some of the most successful companies in the region -- and the country -- will make him an ideal fit to advance our mission at a time when online education is fast becoming the new normal."

Starting in 2005, Malone served as Chief Financial Officer of Wayfair during the decade that led to its multibillion-dollar IPO. He received the Boston Business Journal's CFO of the Year award in 2013 and has spent his career serving in leadership roles at high-growth startups and tech companies throughout the region, including Siemens and Zagster. In his new role, Malone will lead finance, operations, and strategy at Examity, which secured a $90 million investment in April 2019.

"The increasing popularity of online learning across the country and around the world makes this an incredibly exciting time to join Examity," said Malone. "Our unique combination of industry-leading technology and a commitment to test integrity will spur Examity's continued growth as more colleges and employers expand access to high-quality education and training."

According to recent data from the U.S. Department of Education, more than one-third of all college students now take at least one course online. Designed to meet an increasing need for security in online education, Examity's learning validation platform offers a variety of proctoring styles, from automated through to live, for hundreds of universities, employers, and certification providers worldwide. The company was recently named to Deloitte's 2019 Fast 500 list for the second straight year, and has also been honored for two consecutive years as one of the top ten fastest-growing businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

About Examity

Examity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and certification providers looking to ensure integrity. Since 2013, Examity has partnered with hundreds of organizations worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

