Former Waymo Legal Executive David Tressler Joins 6K as Chief Legal Officer

The new appointment supports the acceleration of 6K's global expansion and commercial growth

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K, a leader in the sustainable production of critical materials for lithium-ion batteries and additive manufacturing, today announced the appointment of David Tressler as Chief Legal Officer. A former legal executive at Waymo and partner at Kirkland & Ellis, Tressler brings world-class experience as the company enters a period of significant strategic growth. The company will leverage that experience to support its future investments, fundraising, M&A strategy, commercial growth, and construction of new production facilities, including the recently announced PlusCAM facility, a more than $200 million investment at its Tennessee battery materials plant. Tressler will report to 6K's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Aaron Bent.

"David brings unparalleled experience leading corporate legal teams in regulatory, compliance, product commercialization, and other key corporate legal functions in fast-moving, high-growth emerging technology environments," said 6K CEO Dr. Aaron Bent. "Our rapid growth and financial plans rely heavily on strategic guidance across our organization, and legal counsel is no exception. David's experience leading legal teams at Waymo and as a partner at the global firm Kirkland & Ellis is critical to 6K as we accelerate our growth."

Tressler is a seasoned legal leader with significant experience enabling the commercialization of complex new technology and maturing legal, regulatory, and compliance functions to support scaling businesses. Before 6K, Tressler was Deputy General Counsel of Waymo, LLC, the autonomous driving technology company that began as the Google self-driving car project and remains a subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc. He played a key role for over six years in building Waymo's sophisticated legal team. Prior to Waymo, Tressler was a partner at global law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Chicago, where he practiced for more than ten years representing global clients in high stake matters. Tressler is also a long-serving officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and serves on the Board of Directors of the non-profit Silicon Valley Campaign for Legal Services. He earned his law degree from Harvard Law School.

"6K is executing rapidly on its growth strategy to deploy investments for long-term impact," said Tressler. "I'm thrilled to join 6K's leadership team as the company prepares to scale its transformative, clean technology and look forward to supporting 6K's commercial expansion."

About 6K

With sustainability at its core, 6K has developed UniMelt®, a proprietary advanced microwave plasma production system, to transform engineered materials into revolutionary products that advance industries across additive manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace, consumer electronics, and more. 6K represents 6000 degrees, both the temperature of the operation of UniMelt®, the world's only microwave production scale plasma system, and the temperature of the sun's surface. 6K was founded in North Andover, Massachusetts.

The 6K Energy division is focused on the production of low-cost, sustainable, and domestically produced battery material, accelerating the pace of battery production and adoption of electric vehicles. The 6K Additive division specializes in sustainably sourced, AM metal powders production and reclamation, using a proprietary milling and cleaning process that ensures contamination-free, high-quality powders. For more information, visit www.6Kinc.com.

