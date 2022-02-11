Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Joins Law Firm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evan Jenkins, former Justice and Chief Justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has joined the law firm his grandfather started almost one hundred years ago, Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC.

Former WV Supreme Court of Appeals Justice Evan Jenkins joins Jenkins Fenstermaker

Jenkins will focus his practice on representing clients in local, state and federal government relations, coalition building, association management, grant procurement, strategic planning, and appellate practice review and strategy. "I have never been more excited about our state's future and I'm ready to put my twenty-five years of state and federal legislative experience and extensive network of contacts to work for my clients and our state at Jenkins Fenstermaker," said Jenkins.

A native of Huntington, Jenkins will be conducting his legal practice from the firm's Huntington location.

"We are excited to welcome Evan back to our Firm. His public and private experience will be very valuable for our clients, our communities, and our colleagues," said Steven Wellman, CEO and Managing Member of Jenkins Fenstermaker. "Evan's expertise in Government Relations allows Jenkins Fenstermaker to offer a service that is in high demand, particularly with the growth in the State's economic development outlook. We are thrilled to give our clients the opportunity to benefit from Evan's unparalleled experience."

Jenkins was appointed to the court by Governor Justice on August 25th, 2018 and elected by the voters on November 6th, 2018. Prior to joining the court, Jenkins was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, to which he was elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2016. Jenkins also served in the West Virginia Senate, being elected in 2002, 2006, and 2010. He served three terms in the West Virginia House of Delegates, being elected in 1994, 1996, and 1998. In the private sector he was the executive director of the West Virginia State Medical Association, general counsel of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and taught business law at Marshall University. He was admitted to the practice of law in 1988.

Justice Jenkins thanked Governor Jim Justice and the voters of West Virginia for the opportunity to serve on the court in a February 4th letter to Governor Justice. "It has been my distinct privilege to serve the great people of West Virginia these past four years as a Justice and Chief Justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court. I will always be grateful for the opportunity you and the voters of West Virginia gave me to make a positive contribution to the state through the judicial system. After a great deal of prayer and careful consideration with my family, I have decided to return to the practice of law and put my years of state and federal experience to work promoting job-creating economic development projects and championing the issues I so deeply believe will benefit the people of West Virginia," Jenkins wrote in his letter to Governor Justice.

Contact: Stephanie Rigsby

Phone: (304) 523-2100

URL: www.jenkinsfenstermaker.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC