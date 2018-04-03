Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci will speak about current events and the Trump Administration's record-breaking staff turnover at National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker, April 26

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- As the Trump Administration continues to break records for White House staff turnover (it is the highest of any Presidential Administration in decades according to the Brookings Institution), Anthony Scaramucci, the man who currently holds the record for the shortest stint as a White House staffer, will comment on current events and the recent shake-ups and the culture of chaos that has taken root in President Trump's cabinet at a National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker on Thursday, April 26 at 10 a.m.
Scaramucci, the founder and former co-managing partner of the investment firm SkyBridge Capital, was named White House Communications Director on July 21, 2017. It was a brief and arguably tumultuous appointment that saw the resignations of Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus before his own tenure ended just ten days later, after the publication of his profanity-laced interview with a reporter from The New Yorker.
