Former White House Fellow, Business Leader and Philanthropist Billy Webster Generously Donates to South Carolina Nature Conservancy

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- William "Billy" M. Webster, IV (https://billywebster.org/) announced he had donated funds to The Nature Conservancy of South Carolina (TNC), before delivering a prepared address to the conservancy board and audience at this year's fall meeting. His remarks outlined both what TNC had accomplished in its long history, and explored planned goals for the future of the organization in S.C. – which he called "bold, specific, and measurable." Billy Webster is an active member of TNC, as well as a noted American entrepreneur who has served in government at the highest levels. He currently participates in a wide variety of community and philanthropic endeavors like fighting for voting rights, educational opportunities, and quality healthcare for all.

From Billy Webster's address to TNC:

"Thank you for what you do and how you make a difference in our communities. I find it easy to be totally overwhelmed by the vastness and complexity of our environment and the health of the natural world. It is hard enough to get at the truth even without the gopher holes of fake news and manipulated video. The global issues seem too big to comprehend – unprecedented population growth and climate change. And how does S.C. fit in to those issues? How do we as individuals fit in? Most of us just see seemingly isolated but disturbing dots – small tears in the fabric of the natural world …"

"So what should we do? What can we do? Not surprisingly, my answer is to support the Nature Conservancy in S.C. That's a real answer, not just a throw-away line and it's the choice that my family made. Here's why: First, TNC – celebrating its 50th anniversary in S.C. – has a long history of doing real and important and substantive work to protect our natural resources and special places from the mountains to the sea…"

"From that beginning, TNC has led the way in conservation and environmental stewardship across the state… Basically what that means is that every state is developing a strategic plan similar to ours, one based on the four priorities of: Protect land and water, Tackle climate change, Provide food and water sustainability, Build healthy cities."

"We are connected to everything else, and your support here will help to secure a sustainable legacy for our natural world."

About The Nature Conservancy

Founded in the U.S. in 1951, The Nature Conservancy is a global environmental nonprofit working to create a world where people and nature can thrive. The Nature Conservancy has branches in all 50 states, impacts conservation in 79 countries and territories across six continents, and has grown to become one of the most effective and wide-reaching environmental organizations in the world. Learn more at: www.Nature.org.

