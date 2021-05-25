Former White House Official, Cassius F. Butts joins Global Leader Group

SALT LAKE CITY, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Leader Group, a global professional development and management consultancy firm dedicated to inspiring leaders to live and lead deliberately, is pleased to welcome, Cassius F. Butts as Senior Partner and Managing Director of Board Practice. In his role Butts will be acting as a mentor, helping the company grow while focusing on generational growth leadership programs and connecting underrepresented talent in their next role.

"Cassius has worked alongside domestic and international heads of states, United States presidents and corporate CEOs," said Jonathan Nabrotzky, founder and CEO, Global Leader Group. "His vast experience in creating pipeline opportunities for professionals and organizations is second only to his genuine interest in elevating careers for others and making human connections.

Butts sees his new role as a chance to further his passion for helping others succeed. "I am excited to be a part of this tremendous opportunity to lead with some of the world's most accomplished executives. This once in a lifetime role will enable me to share my experiences and knowledge while inspiring leaders to succeed with transformational lasting impressions."

Butts' career included executive roles with leading financial institutions, and four presidential administrations, leading highly strategic efforts in the finance, strategy, housing, and small business sectors.

In 2011, he was appointed by U.S. President Barack Obama to serve as regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) where he managed five record-breaking years ($30 billion) for SBA lending within the eight southern states. Under the George W. Bush Administration, Butts served as a Presidential Management Fellow within the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) where he assisted in HUD's multimillion dollar marketing process.

A man who believes that the best conversations are those where we all learn from one another, Butts is a familiar voice to many entrepreneurs and aspiring leaders through his "talk to Cassius" podcast which launched earlier this year. www.talktoCassius.com

About Global Leader Group

Global Leader Group is a professional development and management consultancy firm of world- leading executives dedicated to helping organizations and individuals excel through a strategic approach to leadership. Its services include practitioner consulting, leadership development, executive search, sales training, and organizational development and strategic HR.

Media contact: Elizabeth Oates, [email protected] www.globalleadergroup.com

SOURCE Global Leader Group