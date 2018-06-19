Former White House Special Counsel Lanny Davis to Hold Telephonic Press Conference on Behalf of Dr. Carlos Beharie Challenging Hospital for Hostile Actions That Caused the Destruction of Dr. Beharie's OB/GYN Practice in Southern California

WHO :

Lanny Davis – Washington, D.C. attorney, Davis Goldberg & Galper PLLC

Edward Susolik - California attorney, Callahan & Blaine

Dr. Carlos Beharie – Former head of Citrus Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Associates and OB/GYN physician with a long history of serving poor and underserved Latino women in a federally-designated Medically Underserved Area

Former patients –Dr. Beharie's former patients who were adversely affected by the closing of the practice

WHEN :

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

11:00 am PDT

WHERE :

Audio Conference Call

Call-in #: (800) 311-9402

Password: 2468

OPPORTUNITIES FOR QUESTIONS / ANSWERS FROM REPORTERS

Contact:

Eleanor McManus

emcmanus@tridentdmg.com

(202) 899-3846 office

(202) 460-1451 cell

