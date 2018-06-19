Former White House Special Counsel Lanny Davis to Hold Telephonic Press Conference on Behalf of Dr. Carlos Beharie Challenging Hospital for Hostile Actions That Caused the Destruction of Dr. Beharie's OB/GYN Practice in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Press conference to challenge a Los Angeles area hospital and its affiliates for their hostile actions against Citrus Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Associates, formerly the OB/GYN practice of Dr. Carlos Beharie, that led to the destruction of this 16 year old family-oriented practice.
Lanny Davis – Washington, D.C. attorney, Davis Goldberg & Galper PLLC
Edward Susolik - California attorney, Callahan & Blaine
Dr. Carlos Beharie – Former head of Citrus Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Associates and OB/GYN physician with a long history of serving poor and underserved Latino women in a federally-designated Medically Underserved Area
Former patients –Dr. Beharie's former patients who were adversely affected by the closing of the practice
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
11:00 am PDT
Audio Conference Call
Call-in #: (800) 311-9402
Password: 2468
