Former White Sox World Series Champion Massage Therapist Gives Free Access to Award-Winning Video to Help Dads Bond With Their Infants

Pioneer and Leader in Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation and Founder of Acuforce Offers Complimentary Access to Prestigious Instructional Video

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John G. Louis, entrepreneur, industry pioneer and former massage therapist of the Chicago White Sox, has today announced free access to his award-winning instructional DVD, "Infant Massage Lessons for Dads.'' The video, produced in 2000 by Chocolate Milk Productions, teaches fathers how to bond with their babies while helping infants to sleep better and foster stronger development. The program won two video excellence awards including the 2004 Aurora Gold Award and the 2005 Telly Award. It is now available for free download on acufore.com and massagewinnetka.com .

"As a longtime certified massage therapist, I see the value and benefits of massage on health and wellbeing everyday, including for infants," said Louis. "I am also the father of three children and know the importance of dads finding ways to bond with their babies. Infant Massage Lessons for Dads was created to provide this opportunity and bridge this unique gap."

Infant Massage Lessons for Dads has empowered millions of dads to learn and practice infant massage since it was first created. The video provides step-by-step instructions and techniques, along with the benefits of massage for the body and health. Among the many fathers that have applied the video's guidance in their own families include former Chicago White Sox Major League Baseball catcher Sandy Alomar and Edward T. Lee, MD, FACOG, Assistant Clinical Professor Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Feinberg School of Medicine Northwestern University. 2023 is the first time Infant Massage Lessons for Dads is available free of any cost.

The popular video is among the many products Louis has created through Acuforce International, Inc. , a company he founded in 1999 that sells patented soft-tissue therapy tools. He is also the founder of Massage Therapy Center of Winnetka, which has provided exceptional massage therapy in the region since 1989. Louis has served as a clinical instructor at top universities and has provided massage therapy for some of the world's best professional athletes, including the 2005 World Series Champion Chicago White Sox baseball team from 2002 - 2005. He is listed in the Top 100 Health Experts on Twitter and was inducted into the Massage Hall of Fame in 2022, among other recognition. Additionally, Louis has invented numerous pioneering new products.

"I started using infant massage and bonding with my daughter when she was just a few weeks old. Almost immediately she began to sleep through the night. This practice has helped her become a wonderful happy baby," said Sandy Alomar, former catcher for the Chicago White Sox Major League Baseball Team.

Prior to the new free download of Infant Massage Lessons for Dads, the video was sold on Amazon. For more information, visit acufore.com or massagewinnetka.com .

About John G. Louis:

John G. Louis, LMT, is a 42-year veteran massage therapist who began his career working with professional athletes in 1980. He has been a part of 2 national championships including as the therapist for the Chicago White Sox baseball team in 2005. He has 15 patents and he owns an award-winning therapy clinic in Winnetka, Illinois.

SOURCE Acuforce