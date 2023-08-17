Former WWE®, UFC® Executive James Kimball Establishes Management Agency

News provided by

Novo Sports Group

17 Aug, 2023, 14:07 ET

Novo Sports Group Will Advise Emerging Athletes, Properties, & Brands

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Kimball, a former senior executive at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE®) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC®), has announced the launch of Novo Sports Group℠, a management agency operating at the intersection of emerging athletes, properties, and brands. The full-service representation firm will guide professional, amateur, and collegiate athletes in maximizing value in today's dynamic sports landscape.

Continue Reading

Most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Head of Athlete Operations and Strategy at WWE, Kimball led the formation and expansion of WWE's name, image, and likeness (NIL) program – Next in Line – a ground-breaking initiative established in 2021 designed to recruit and develop future WWE Superstars. The award-winning program – counting Olympic Gold medalist and two-time NCAA Champion Gable Steveson and athlete influencers Haley and Hanna Cavinder among its signees – rosters nearly 50 college athletes, all of whom were signed during Kimball's tenure, and includes talent representing 13 different sports, 15 different conferences, with 12 NCAA Championships, and garnering over 40 All-American honors.

As Vice President of Operations at UFC from 2017 to 2020, Kimball shepherded the development and directed the commercial operations of the UFC Performance Institute – a preeminent athlete performance center with locations in Las Vegas, Shanghai, and a third to open in Mexico City later this year.

Leveraging cross-functional experience with global sports rights holders, Novo Sports Group will provide consulting services to growth properties and brands in addition to its core services across athlete management, marketing, and NIL advisory.

For more on Novo Sports Group, visit novosportsgroup.com and @novosportsgroup on all social media channels. 

Media Contact

[email protected]

Business Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE Novo Sports Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.