Former Xerox and Tektronix President and Three-Time CEO Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Gerry Perkel as its newest partner and coach.

Gerry Perkel is a proven CEO with experience in turning around organizations, building strong teams, launching new innovative products, finding and launching successful strategies into new markets, growing revenues through multiple channels and improving operating performance to achieve growth in shareholder value. As CEO of both a software company and a hardware company and division president of multiple business units in larger companies, Gerry has experience in global markets and has successfully utilized M&A strategies to help augment and grow his organizations as well as to facilitate successful and profitable exits for shareholders.

As CEO and board member of Planar Systems, Gerry led the launch of an innovative strategy to focus on the new, but growing market for digital signage products. Under Gerry's leadership, revenues for this new market focus grew from approximately $10M in 2010 to over $110M in 2015 and drove Planar to deliver higher gross profits and earnings per share. Gerry led the sale of Planar Systems to a Chinese buyer resulting in a 46% premium for shareholders.

Prior to his time at Planar Systems, Gerry was CEO and board member of Merant Systems, where he led a turnaround that included building an entirely new executive team, changing the culture and delivered a substantial change in financial EBITDA improvement. Merant was listed on the London Stock Exchange and valued at approximately $140M when Gerry took the helm and was sold 2 1/2 years later for approximately $380M to Serena, creating a substantial value for shareholders.

"I am very excited to join CEO Coaching International. Joining a group of such accomplished and capable coaching partners was very compelling to me," Perkel commented. "I am equally impressed with the proven methodologies they have developed and the impressive success their clients have experienced. I am very much looking forward to leveraging my experience as part of such a successful team."

Gerry's early career was formed at two Fortune 500 companies: Tektronix and Xerox. At both companies he held roles that took him into multiple, global markets and distribution channels. He rose up through the ranks at Tektronix from salesman to become the youngest division president ever at the company. As division president, he led the sale of the color printing and imaging division to Xerox for approximately $950M.

"Gerry has an extremely impressive background in taking companies through phases of hypergrowth and successfully selling them at a high multiple," commented Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "I am confident he will add tremendous value to his clients by helping them do the same."

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 500 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 25 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 66.4% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12809544

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE CEO Coaching International

Related Links

https://ceocoachinginternational.com/

