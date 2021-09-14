Formerly LOC Associates, Generis Collective Streamlines Commercial Property Development

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After six successful years working with established and upstart brands to manage commercial property buildouts, LOC Associates has rebranded as Generis Collective, an inspiration-through-implementation turnkey property development firm. The name, based on the Latin phrase, "Sui Generis," which means "in a class by itself" is indicative of Generis Collective's unique business offering and fresh new take on spatial experiences.

Generis Collective works with visionary entertainment, retail, hospitality and healthcare brands who want to innovate the guest experience for more resonant human connection, while streamlining their buildout logistics. Unlike construction management firms, Generis Collective curates a cohesive team of industry experts to develop a program from ideation to delivery, and functions as a single point of contact overseeing process, partners and payment.