Formetco Announces New 'Replace Your Face' Digital Billboard Financing Program

DULUTH, Ga., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Formetco reintroduces the Replace Your Face digital billboard financing program aimed at the innovative independent operators in the digital billboard industry. The program allows operators to finance all aspects of replacing aging billboards for one low monthly payment while offering a turnkey replacement service.

"The Replace Your Face financing program is different from any other offering on the market because we will be financing all parts of the replacement process," said Daniel Hooper, Director of Marketing.

Efforts like taking down the old sign, disposal, a new sign, installation, and electrical hookup are all included in Formetco's new financing program. With just a quick, simple application, you can be on your way to brand-new, cutting-edge digital billboard technology.

Replace Your Face eliminates the need for upfront capital and time-consuming efforts normally involved with the installation of a digital billboard. Whether the project is for one billboard, a few billboards, or dozens, all loan amounts can be approved with no financing paperwork required for an existing digital billboard that has a revenue history for projects up to $4MM. For new construction or conversion of static to digital with no revenue history, a one-year financial review is required.

"The process is simple. You fill out an application with our sales team and then we'll do all the leg-work," said Hooper. "We can have your new billboard up and running in as little as 4 weeks after the application approval."

This complete turnkey digital billboard replacement offering is now available to independent operators in the digital billboard industry with zero financial approval and 100% financing for the replacement of an existing digital billboard that has a revenue history for projects up to $4MM. For new construction or conversion of static to digital with no revenue history, a one-year financial review is required.

All Formetco signs come standard with a 10-year parts warranty, a 10-year brightness warranty, a 5-year labor warranty, 24/7 live diagnostics, and industry best customer support 365 days a year. This complete turnkey digital billboard replacement offering is now available to independent operators in the digital billboard industry across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Since 1968, Formetco has researched, designed, and developed thousands of innovative Out of Home products including cutting-edge digital displays, billboard hardware, and safety equipment. Headquartered just outside Atlanta and owned by the same family since its founding, Formetco is proud to be the only supplier and manufacturer to have served the outdoor advertising industry for over 50 years.

