FormFree and Take3Tech partner to bring AccountChek asset, income and employment verification to the LoanMAPS mortgage technology platform

ATHENS, Ga., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FormFree® today announced it has partnered with Take Three Technologies (Take3Tech) to make its AccountChek® automated asset, income, and employment verification solutions available within LoanMAPS™, an all-in-one loan origination platform that encompasses a loan origination system (LOS), point-of-sale system (POS), customer relationship management system (CRM), compliance monitoring and report generation.

The integration enables loan originators to text or email borrowers a request to electronically verify asset, income and employment data without leaving the LoanMAPS user experience. Once borrower permission is granted, AccountChek uses securely encrypted, direct-source data to automatically populate underwriter-friendly verification of asset (VOA) and verification of income/employment (VOIE) reports, which are made available within LoanMAPS.

"We are proud to introduce AccountChek as a LoanMAPS integration partner. Our partnership enables lenders to provide a streamlined verification experience while reducing loan processing and underwriting times as well as fraud risk," said Take3Tech CEO Anita Padilla-Fitzgerald. "We look forward to helping lenders empower consumers with the speed and convenience of electronic data verification."

"FormFree is on a mission to make it easy for mortgage lenders to assess borrowers' ability to pay mortgage loans using high-fidelity, direct-source consumer data," said FormFree CEO and Founder Brent Chandler. "It is a pleasure to partner with Take3Tech to make the benefits of AccountChek available to more mortgage lenders and consumers."

About FormFree®:

As the industry's go-to provider for direct-source VOA and VOI/E data, FormFree helps lenders understand credit risk like never before. Our patented AccountChek® and Passport® products open doors to more inclusive credit decisioning by revealing each customer's true ability to pay (ATP®). We have completed over $3 trillion in loan verifications that help lenders lower operating costs while improving the borrower experience. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

About Take Three Technologies:

Take Three Technologies developed LoanMAPS, a cloud-based and fully-integrated loan origination platform. With LoanMAPS, you can replace your current LOS, CRM, POS, and Report Generator with one easy-to-use solution that covers of all of your mortgage banking technology needs. From client management and origination to processing and closing, LoanMAPS is here for you with easy implementation and training at your fingertips. Reduce your cost to close and increase your productivity with LoanMAPS today. For more information, visit the company's website https://welcome.loanmaps.com/.

