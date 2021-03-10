FormFree Elects Mortgage Banking Authority James Deitch to Board of Directors

Deitch is the founder and CEO of Teraverde, a group of companies that helps banks and mortgage bankers streamline operations and improve processes and profitability while staying fully compliant with regulatory requirements. He is also a best-selling author, frequent speaker and authoritative thought leader in the residential real estate finance industry.

"Jim Deitch knows the mortgage industry inside and out," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "As a recognized authority on credit policy and risk management who has led some of the nation's fastest-growing banks, Jim's guidance and experience will be invaluable to FormFree as we pursue our mission of enhancing the lending experience for everyone."

"It is an honor to work with the FormFree team," said Deitch. "Brent is a true visionary with a clear sense of mission to make data-driven credit available to all qualified borrowers. It will be a privilege to work with Brent on this vision."

Deitch is the author of the books Digitally Transforming the Mortgage Banking Industry, Strategically Transforming the Mortgage Banking Industry and Disruptive Fintech. He is a frequent contributor to industry-leading publications and an active speaker whose credits include the national meetings of the National Association of Home Builders, the Mortgage Bankers Association, TEC International, Coldwell Banker and Century 21.

About FormFree®

FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people's true ability to pay (ATP®). To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey®. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn .

