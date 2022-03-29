FormFree grows executive team with appointment of Eric Lapin as chief strategy officer

Prior to joining FormFree, Lapin served as first vice president of corporate development, national agency services, at Old Republic Title, where he spearheaded the structuring of new solutions, corporate alliance building, and lender and agency business development. Before that, he held vice president and managing director positions at banner housing fintechs and financial institutions including Altisource, Black Knight, First American and Credit Suisse.

As CSO, Lapin will strategically identify and execute growth opportunities at FormFree. His responsibilities will include monitoring the execution of business initiatives, identifying key capital projects, driving strategic partnership opportunities and overseeing communications and marketing.

"My long-standing passion for helping lenders leverage technology to create a better mortgage experience has made this next step in my career an easy one," said Lapin. "In my new role as CSO, I look forward to supporting FormFree's vision of transforming the mortgage industry with innovative solutions designed to improve lender operations and expand consumer access to sustainable credit."

"Eric brings a wealth of experience and strategic know-how to the FormFree team, which he has acquired through decades of experience gaining mastery knowledge of mortgage lending and the technology ecosystem that powers it," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "As FormFree continues to grow, Eric will play a central role in how our suite of revolutionary digital products is able to impact the housing finance industry and beyond."

Lapin is the second addition to FormFree's executive team in the last month, following FormFree's appointment of Patrick Rutherford , former finance executive at Intercontinental Exchange, as chief financial officer (CFO).

About FormFree®

As the industry's go-to provider for direct-source VOA and VOI/E data, FormFree helps lenders understand credit risk like never before. Our patented AccountChek® and Passport® products open doors to more inclusive credit decisioning by revealing each customer's true ability to pay (ATP®). We have completed over $3 trillion in loan verifications that help lenders lower operating costs while improving the borrower experience. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn .

