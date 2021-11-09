FormFree's second annual Heroes Golf Classic raises over $57,000 for the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia

"In the face of natural disasters and public health crises, the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia has faithfully served the Athens community for decades," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "It was a privilege to have another opportunity to give back, bring local businesses and industry friends together and rally behind the American Red Cross and its lifesaving services and resources."

"Our mission is to serve individuals and families affected by disaster with emergency assistance, preparedness training, blood drives and more," said Marlon Trone, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia. "Thanks to this year's Heroes Golf Classic hosted by FormFree, a longtime champion of our organization, we have added more than $50,000 to fund our mission and help those in need."

FormFree thanks the following corporate sponsors and individuals for their generous support of the 2021 Heroes Golf Classic:

MX Technologies

Ameris Bank

Athens Ford

Atlanta Falcons

HousingWire

Fieldale Farms

Halcyon

Walton EMC

BMSI Packaging

Rotary Club of Athens

St. Mary's Health Care System

LBA Ware

Northeast Georgia Health System

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center

Sun Realty

Troutman Pepper

Wells Fargo

Mortgage Assurance

Akins Ford

Asa Carlton Inc.

David Hymer

DepthPR

Jackson EMC

Joel Williams

Laura Jordan

Mansfield Energy

Mortgage Capital Trading

National MI

Mark Hammond

About FormFree:

FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people's true ability to pay (ATP®). Its vision is to leverage source data and data-driven intelligence to usher in a new era of transparent, fair and liquid credit markets. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey®. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn .

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit https://www.redcross.org/ or http://www.cruzrojaamericana.org/.

Twitter: @RealFormFree #mortgageindustry #fintech #digitalmortgage

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE FormFree