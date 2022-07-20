Formic Acid Market Size to Grow by USD 208.72 million, BASF SE and Eastman Chemical Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Rising demand for formic acid as a preservative

Market Challenge: Rising demand for natural rubber

Market Segmentation

The formic acid market report is segmented by end-user (agriculture and animal feed, leather, textile, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 57% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the formic acid market in APAC.

By end-user, the agriculture and animal feed segment will contribute the largest market share growth during the forecast period. The animal feed industry constitutes the highest percentage of consumption of formic acid, which is widely used as a preservative, disinfectant, and miticide. Moreover, the strong acidification effect of formic acid helps in protecting animal feed against bacterial contamination. It also assimilates protein, retains minerals, and provides energy.

Key Vendor Analysis

BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., GNFC Ltd., Haviland Enterprises Inc., Kemira Oyj, LUXI Group Co. Ltd., NuGenTec, Perstorp Holding AB, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the formic acid market. The formic acid market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Key offerings

BASF SE - The company offers formic acid to oil and gas, deicing, industrial cleaners and descalers, animal nutrition, leather and textiles, and other markets.

Eastman Chemical Co. - The company offers formic acid 85 percent used in industries such as textiles, natural rubber, and leather processing.

GNFC Ltd. - The company produces high-quality formic acid through Methyl Formate Route.

Kemira Oyj - The company offers Formic Acid to industries such as food, metals, and mining among others.

Perstorp Holding AB - The company offers Formic Acid 85 percent for the leather tanning process, in feed for preservation and acidification, as an intermediate in various pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals, and as an active ingredient in cleaning agents.

Formic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 208.72 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.84 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., GNFC Ltd., Haviland Enterprises Inc., Kemira Oyj, LUXI Group Co. Ltd., NuGenTec, Perstorp Holding AB, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for specialty chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user

5.3 Agriculture and animal feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Agriculture and animal feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Agriculture and animal feed - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Leather - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Leather - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Leather - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Textile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Textile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Textile - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Chemicals and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Chemicals and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Chemicals and pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BASF SE

10.4 Eastman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 53: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Eastman Chemical Co. – Key news



Exhibit 56: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

10.5 GNFC Ltd.

Exhibit 58: GNFC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: GNFC Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: GNFC Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: GNFC Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Haviland Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 62: Haviland Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Haviland Enterprises Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Haviland Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Kemira Oyj

Exhibit 65: Kemira Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 66: Kemira Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Kemira Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Kemira Oyj - Segment focus

10.8 LUXI Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 69: LUXI Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: LUXI Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: LUXI Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 NuGenTec

Exhibit 72: NuGenTec - Overview



Exhibit 73: NuGenTec - Product and service



Exhibit 74: NuGenTec - Key offerings

10.10 Perstorp Holding AB

Exhibit 75: Perstorp Holding AB - Overview



Exhibit 76: Perstorp Holding AB - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Perstorp Holding AB – Key news



Exhibit 78: Perstorp Holding AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Perstorp Holding AB - Segment focus

10.11 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 84: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 87: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

