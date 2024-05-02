Formic Acid Market size to record USD 485.04 million growth from 2023-2027, Direct syntheses of formic acid in acidic media is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global formic acid market size is estimated to grow by USD 485.04 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 4.88% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Formic Acid Market 2023-2027

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Direct syntheses of formic acid in acidic media:

The global market for formic acid is experiencing notable shifts due to heightened awareness surrounding atmospheric carbon dioxide levels. A novel approach involves employing a homogeneous ruthenium catalyst to directly synthesize formic acid through CO hydrogenation. This process occurs in dimethyl sulphoxide (DMSO) and aqueous solutions, sans additives.



Furthermore, the market is witnessing advancements in dehydrogenation catalysts for formic acid preparation. Remarkably, these catalysts can be reused multiple times without diminishing synthesis capabilities, fostering sustainability. This trend is projected to shape the market landscape significantly in the forecast period.



The direct synthesis of formic acid in acidic media is anticipated to be a pivotal factor driving market growth. Such innovations not only diversify chemical reactions but also contribute to a more sustainable approach, aligning with evolving environmental priorities.

Major Challenges:

Presence of cost-effective substitutes

Formic acid, widely used across various industries, faces challenges due to its high cost, leading to the emergence of cheaper alternatives. Peptides and microflora enhancers are gaining traction as substitutes. Additionally, potassium sorbate, sodium sorbate, and acetic acid serve as effective preservatives, competing with formic acid.



Although studies indicate formic acid's superior preservative properties, potassium sorbate, a sorbic acid salt, remains prevalent in food preservation. Citric acid substitutes formic acid in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, offering pH adjustment for skincare products.



Phosphoric acid serves as a readily available alternative in leather and detergent applications. Despite formic acid's advantages, the proliferation of substitutes across various sectors poses challenges to its market growth, hindering its expansion during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

Formic acid, also known as methanoic acid (HCOOH), serves various industries due to its versatile properties. It is a colorless, pungent, highly corrosive organic acid, widely used in agriculture, textiles, rubber manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

In agriculture, formic acid acts as an antibacterial agent and animal feedstock, contributing to livestock health and silage preservation. Additionally, it finds application as a cleaning agent in the dairy sector, enhancing shelf-life and ensuring food safety.

The textile industry utilizes formic acid for dyeing, finishing, and leather production, while the rubber industry benefits from its role in manufacturing rubber chemicals and leather preservatives.

In the pharmaceutical sector, formic acid serves as an intermediate for pharmaceuticals, ensuring product quality and safety standards.

Furthermore, with increasing concerns about climate change and carbon emissions, formic acid's environmentally friendly properties make it a preferred choice for various applications, contributing to the shift towards more sustainable practices in the chemical and industrial sectors.

Market Overview

Formic acid (HCOOH) is the simplest carboxylic acid, commonly found in venomous ants. It's utilized in various sectors such as the pharmaceutical industry, fossil fuels, and agriculture. In the market, formic acid serves multiple purposes like formylation and transfer hydrogenation. It's extensively used in processed food, livestock, and leather tanning industries, acting as a preservative and enhancing quality.

Additionally, formic acid plays a crucial role in fuel cells and as a greenhouse gas. Its demand is steadily growing due to its diverse applications across industries, particularly in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and processed foods. With its role in antibiotic production and leather preservation, formic acid holds a significant position in various markets, ensuring efficiency and quality in production processes.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

End-user

Agriculture And Animal Feed



Leather



Textile



Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

