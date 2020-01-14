Formica Corporation 2020 Living Impressions™ Collection Features Handcrafted Patterns with Modern Style

"We've seen a surge in requests for handcrafted patterns, artisanally made materials and beautifully simplistic designs that add a personal touch to rooms throughout the home," said Gerri Chmiel, residential design lead at Formica Corporation. "This year's launch is particularly exciting because many of the designs aren't based on a traditional scan of an existing material, but instead are handcrafted by artists to make a striking modern impression in a home."

New 180fx® by Formica Group designs

Originally created to give homeowners the drama of exotic granites, stones and woodgrains in a large-scale laminate with true-to-scale scanning technology, the 180fx® laminate product line expands with its first handcrafted patterns in addition to one new stone design.

The Painted Marble Series: Inspired by natural movements in stone and lunar effects, the water and oil mixture in these versatile designs creates a push-and-pull effect.

Black Painted Marble: Black Painted Marble is a sophisticated blend of black, charcoal, gray and white.

The Watercolor Series: A combination of colored pigments, alcohol and forced air create two unique designs. Watercolor is used to interpret marble – capturing the translucent and serene qualities, soft gradations and delicate watery veining.

Watercolor Porcelain: Inspired by the growing art trend, Watercolor Porcelain is a soft blend of gray and beige, creating pockets of color in the translucent overlaps.

Calacatta Cava: This sophisticated stone is soft and flowing, with hints of warm gray and taupe drawn from the natural stone inspiration. A new addition to the Formica Group white marble collection, which includes best-selling Carrara Bianco and Calacatta Marble, Calacatta Cava features softer veining that delivers on homeowners' evolving tastes for more subtle patterning in stones.

New Formica® Laminate design

The Living Impressions™ Collection adds another style-forward Formica® Laminate option that is durable, easy to care for and expands the possibilities for interiors with a modern twist.

Black Bardiglio: Quarried near Carrara, Italy , Black Bardiglio is a fine-grained marble that is synonymous with tradition and refined taste. This is the darker, more dramatic counterpart to Formica Group's White Bardiglio, and is ideal for modern spaces.

For more information about the 2020 Living Impressions™ Collection by Formica Corporation, visit www.formica.com/LivingImpressions.

