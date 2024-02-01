Formica Corporation 2024 Living Impressions™ Collection Offers Modern Versatility, from Subtly Nuanced to Dramatically Bold

Thirteen trend-forward surfaces balance modern minimalism with biophilic materials and contemporary stone classics

CINCINNATI, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Formica Corporation announces the launch of its 2024 Living Impressions Collection featuring a harmonious blend of luxe pattern and color. This rich array of sophisticated surfaces draws inspiration from three emerging design trends, resulting in seven elevated large-scale 180fx® stone patterns and six Formica® Laminate patterns.

The new residential surface collection was created on a foundation of trends identified by the Formica Corporation design team:

  • Modern Minimalism: Warm whites and minimal patterns that are understated and soft without losing their edge.
  • Casually Biophilic: Nature-inspired elements that emulate the healing of the outdoors for indoor spaces.
  • Contemporary Classic: Classic stone patterns reimagined with a modern twist.

"We want homeowners to take immense pride in their homes and we believe trend-forward, high-design, beautiful surfaces should be accessible to everyone," said Gerri Chmiel, senior design manager at Formica Corporation. "Striking the right balance between material costs and design aesthetics is crucial, and the latest Living Impressions Collection provides durable, low-maintenance surfaces that empower homeowners and designers to achieve their desired look without compromising their budgets."

New 180fx® by Formica Group designs

Seven 180fx® patterns bring new sophistication and blends of color to the revolutionary surface line that offers visually dramatic true-to-scale designs.

Prosecco Quartzite – Sophisticated and elegant, this warm quartzite stone pattern is a blend of soft luxurious color.

Fractured Marble – This cool white marble is punctuated with bold veining in soft black and brown, creating architectural contrast, depth and dimension.

Hazelnut Travertine – Multiple shades of beige, taupe, warm gray and brown highlight the classic beauty of vein-cut travertine, complemented with a SatinTouch smooth texture for a modern appeal.

Breccia Mojave – Black and gray basalt fragments mix with soft terra cotta to create an impactful breccia pattern inspired by the beauty of the desert.

Jatoba Brown – This traditional color of jatoba has bands of veins in colors of black and chocolate with shades of red-brown, golden brown and beige.

Jatoba Green – Harmonious waves of deep forest and cool juniper are accented by shades of light sage, yellow-green and green-beige.

Sahara Noir – A dramatic and unique marble pattern, Sahara Noir features clean strokes of terra cotta and warm gray-white veining that create a highly graphic and sophisticated pattern.

New Formica® Laminate designs

The 2024 Living Impressions Collection adds six new Formica® Laminate patterns with wide-ranging influences, nuanced palettes and compelling textures.

Taj Mahal – One of the most well-known quartzites in the world, Taj Mahal is refined and subtle, featuring a creamy warm stone pattern filled with thick veining of quartzite crystals. The addition of the Monolith texture adds a warm matte touch.

Patine Chalk – A clean white background dappled with layers of cool gray gives a porous visual texture accentuated by the warm hand of Monolith.

Patine Stone – Rich golden beige, cool gray and natural green mottle the surface like moss and lichen on stone. The Monolith texture adds a rich quality to the pattern.

Foliage – Foliage captures the silhouette of natural leaves against a subtly textured cool gray concrete background. Soft gray-green and beige leaves are sporadically placed, creating a subtle biophilic visual texture.

Bianco Antico – Bianco Antico features a soft warm white background with gray and golden-brown quartz crystal formations layered evenly throughout the pattern. Hints of black punctuate the pattern adding depth and drama. 

Luxe Mango – Previously launched in the commercial range, this colorful and lively woodgrain pattern is now available in the residential collection after a warm reception from designers and widespread feedback on its resimercial versatility. Its luxurious mid-tone brown coloring features curvy golden beige and green-gray graining.

For more information about the 2024 Living Impressions Collection by Formica Corporation, visit www.formica.com/LivingImpressions.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA.

About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others.

Please Note:

Formica®, the Formica® Anvil Logo and 180fx® are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. Living Impressions and 1-800-FORMICA are trademarks of The Diller Corporation. All rights reserved. ©2023 The Diller Corporation.

Contact:

Emma Mazour

Gus Vogel

Carmichael Lynch Relate

Formica Corporation  

[email protected]

[email protected]

