Formica Corporation Extends DecoMetal® Laminate Line With New Collection Of Warm Metal Tones

"These new additions are rich, warm and embrace beautiful metal effects, like weathered patina and oiled looks," said Renee Hytry Derrington, managing principal at Formica North American Design. "With these additions, the DecoMetal® Metal Laminate line truly offers a comprehensive array of trending metal designs that work well in spaces that require warmth and a touch of class."

The new designs include:

Printed Solid Metal

New to the DecoMetal® laminate offering, solid metal aluminum sheets are artistically printed with stunning visuals enhanced by a metal sheen base.

Rolled Steel series : As a lighter and more consistent alternative to real steel, cold rolled steel offers an elegant industrial finish. This series combines the rolled steel visual of linear, oiled color-play with the lightweight, easy installation of the DecoMetal® metal laminate line.

: As a lighter and more consistent alternative to real steel, cold rolled steel offers an elegant industrial finish. This series combines the rolled steel visual of linear, oiled color-play with the lightweight, easy installation of the DecoMetal® metal laminate line. Light Rolled Steel: An aluminum base with hints of iridescence

An aluminum base with hints of iridescence

Dark Rolled Steel: A black oiled effect on darkened steel

A black oiled effect on darkened steel Patina series : This series embraces the beautiful, natural effects of weathering and age that occur when metals are exposed to the elements. It offers a warm, dappled surface effect that is ideal for any environment, from modern to traditional.

: This series embraces the beautiful, natural effects of weathering and age that occur when metals are exposed to the elements. It offers a warm, dappled surface effect that is ideal for any environment, from modern to traditional. Black Patina: A blackened tone-on-tone look

A blackened tone-on-tone look

Brass Patina: An elegant gold patina

An elegant gold patina

Copper Patina: A varicolored burnished copper patina

Metal Laminate

Expanding the popular metal laminates available, Formica Corporation adds warmer copper, brass and gold tones to balance the collection's existing cool-toned aluminum visuals.

Polished series : As reflective surfaces continue to trend, Formica Corporation expands its polished offerings to include warmer tones.

: As reflective surfaces continue to trend, Formica Corporation expands its polished offerings to include warmer tones. Polished Smoke: A black, reflective surface

A black, reflective surface

Polished Copper: A shiny copper finish

A shiny copper finish

Polished Gold Aluminum: A mid-tone gold polish

A mid-tone gold polish Brushed series : Expanding on the popular brushed finish, this series modernizes the company's brushed options by adding warm copper and brass tones.

: Expanding on the popular brushed finish, this series modernizes the company's brushed options by adding warm copper and brass tones. Brushed Coin: A shiny penny-toned copper metal

A shiny penny-toned copper metal

Brushed Brass: Deep brass, a classic rising again in popularity

Deep brass, a classic rising again in popularity Stainless series: Enhancing the company's existing stainless options with warm champagne and copper.

Enhancing the company's existing stainless options with warm champagne and copper. Champagne Stainless: A highly usable tone that bridges gold and silver

A highly usable tone that bridges gold and silver

Copper Stainless: A fresh, rosy copper metal

A fresh, rosy copper metal Copper Veil: A hand-brushed and elegant finish on solid copper foil. In response to demand for warmer tones, Copper Veil joins existing Graphite Veil.

These new DecoMetal® laminate patterns are for vertical use, lightweight and easy to install and maintain. Material costs range from $5-$15 per square foot.

To learn more, visit http://www.formica.com/specialty.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

Please Note: Formica®, DecoMetal® and the Formica® Anvil Logo are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. 1-800-FORMICA™, is a trademark of The Diller Corporation. All rights reserved. ©2020 The Diller Corporation.

Owen Serey

Formica Corporation

513-786-3121

[email protected]

SOURCE Formica Corporation

Related Links

https://www.formica.com

