Formica Corporations Announces the Re-Release of Three Boomerang Patterns

News provided by

Formica Corporation

29 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

CINCINNATI, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, Formica Corporation is announcing the re-release of the iconic Boomerang Pattern in three limited edition colors, Atomic Pink, Sunglow, and Aquamarine.

Remembered as an iconic mid-century design and loved by midmod enthusiasts, Boomerang has been a staple of residential and commercial spaces since its original launch in 1951 when it was designed by Brooks Stevens Design Associates.

"The Boomerang pattern is a celebrated, fan-favorite from our archives," says Meghan Howell, Creative Director for Formica Group North America. "We're so excited to have this opportunity to re-release it as a part of our 110th year anniversary celebration!"

These three colors will hold true to the Formica® Brand laminates scratch, stain, and impact resistance performance standards. With the 58 Matte finish, the Boomerang patterns can be used for tables, countertops, shelving, cabinets and more.

The details of the three colors are:

  • 4ft x 8ft Formica® Brand Laminate Sheet Aquamarine Boomerang

  • 4ft x 8ft Formica® Brand Laminate Sheet Atomic Pink Boomerang

  • 4ft x 8ft Formica® Brand Laminate Sheet Sunglo Boomerang

Available on the Formica Corporation Amazon.com store for a limited time.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs, and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others.

 Please Note: Formica®,Formica® Anvil Logo, the Boomerang Design and Boomerang® are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. 1-800-FORMICA™ is a trademark of The Diller Corporation. All rights reserved. ©2019 The Diller Corporation.

Contact: Gus Vogel
Formica Corporation
513.417.7092
[email protected]

SOURCE Formica Corporation

Also from this source

Formica Corporation and Xavier University Renew Threes for Trees

Formica Corporation and Xavier University Renew Threes for Trees

While the Xavier Men's Basketball team has its eyes set on a Big East Championship, the team's on-court abilities will also contribute to making the...
FENIX® Innovative Materials Expands Portfolio with Six New Colors

FENIX® Innovative Materials Expands Portfolio with Six New Colors

To commemorate the brand's 10th anniversary, FENIX® Innovative Materials is now available in six new colors inspired by natural and man-made sights...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Fashion

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.