Formidium Named Fund Administrator of the Year: Technology

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formidium, a leading global fund administrator serving alternative investment funds, has been named Fund Administrator of the Year: Technology at the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards 2026.

The Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards celebrate excellence among fund managers and service providers in the digital assets space. The Fund Administrator of the Year: Technology category focuses on technological innovation in fund administration.

Formidium was recognized for its technology-led fund administration model and continued investment in proprietary systems that support asset managers across multiple asset classes including fund accounting, investor services, tax, compliance, and reporting.

Formidium's proprietary platform brings core fund administration workflows onto a single data layer, helping managers operate with greater speed, transparency, and control. The platform is designed to reduce manual handoffs, improve operational accuracy, and support real-time access to fund data.

Formidium Managing Director Achim Denkel accepted the honor on behalf of the firm.

"We are excited to accept this honor on behalf of Formidium. This reflects the strength of our world-class fund administration technology and the service teams behind it. For asset managers, strong administration requires both robust systems and deep operational expertise, and that combination is where Formidium continues to differentiate," said Achim Denkel, Managing Director at Formidium.

About Formidium

Formidium is a leading AI-powered global fund administrator serving alternative investment funds. Since 2016, the firm has built a global presence in the U.S., India, Canada, Singapore, the UK, and Hong Kong supporting 700+ clients, 2,200+ funds across multiple asset classes, servicing $34B+ in assets and reporting to 30,000+ LPs.

Formidium's proprietary technology solutions are purpose-built for bespoke fund structures, far exceeding off-the-shelf systems. The firm delivers comprehensive services to alternative investment funds globally, including Net Asset Value (NAV) reporting, year-end tax and financial reporting, cross-currency integration, and full compliance support. Its AI-powered, cloud-native, scalable SaaS platform enables automated workflows, real-time data access, and modular capabilities for seamless growth.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Formidium Corp.