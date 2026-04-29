Formidium Recognized for Private Equity and Credit Client Service at Hedge Fund Services Awards Europe 2026

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formidium, a global fund administrator and financial technology provider, has been recognized as "Best Administrator, Private Equity / Credit, Client Service" at the Hedge Fund Services Awards Europe 2026, hosted by With Intelligence.

The award recognizes Formidium's work supporting private equity and credit managers with private equity fund administration, credit fund administration, and client service built around accuracy, responsiveness, and transparency. As fund structures, investor expectations, and reporting requirements become more complex, client service has become a critical part of alternative investment fund administration.

Formidium combines experienced administration teams with proprietary technology to support onboarding, fund accounting, reporting, tax coordination, compliance workflows, and investor servicing. This technology-led fund administration approach helps managers reduce manual friction and maintain better visibility across their operations.

"Private equity and credit managers need more than processing support. They need an administrator that understands their structures, responds quickly, and gives them confidence in the numbers behind every report. This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in our teams and the technology we have built to support them.", Achim Denkel, Managing Director - Formidium

The Hedge Fund Services Awards Europe recognize firms delivering meaningful value across the European alternatives industry. Formidium's recognition highlights its continued focus on building long-term partnerships with managers through service that is responsive, transparent, and technology-led.

About Formidium

Formidium is one of the leading global fund administrators serving alternative investment funds. Since 2016, the firm has built a global presence with offices in the U.S., India, Canada, Singapore, UK and Hong Kong supporting 700+ clients, 1,850+ funds across multiple asset classes, servicing $34B+ in assets and reporting to 30,000+ LPs.

Formidium's proprietary technology solutions provide unparalleled flexibility to meet bespoke client needs, far exceeding off-the-shelf systems. The firm delivers comprehensive services to alternative investment funds globally, including Net Asset Value (NAV) reporting, year-end tax and financial reporting, cross-currency integration, and full compliance support. Its cloud-native, scalable SaaS platform enables automated workflows, real-time data access, and modular capabilities for seamless growth.

Media Contact

Sakshi Gupta

[email protected]

SOURCE Formidium Corp.