Formidium Named Best Administrator - Innovation at Hedge Fund Services Awards | APAC 2026

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Formidium Corp.

Jul 08, 2026, 08:30 ET

CHICAGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formidium, a global fund administrator and technology provider for alternative investment managers, has been named Best Administrator - Innovation at the Hedge Fund Services Awards | APAC 2026, hosted by With Intelligence in association with S&P Global.

Formidium's win highlights its continued investment in technology-led fund administration, including proprietary platforms, automation-driven workflows, and a single data architecture designed to give hedge fund and alternative investment managers faster access to accurate fund data.

"Fund administration is becoming a technology and data infrastructure layer for managers," said Nitin Somani, CEO of Formidium. "This award is a strong acknowledgement of the work our teams are doing to make administration more transparent, scalable, and efficient for funds across APAC and globally."

Formidium supports hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, digital assets, and other alternative investment structures through a combination of fund administration expertise and owned technology. With a growing presence across key global financial markets, including APAC, the firm continues to invest in platforms that help managers reduce manual dependency, improve operational control, and support sustainable growth.

About Formidium
Formidium is a leading AI-powered global fund administrator serving alternative investment funds. Since 2016, the firm has built a global presence in the U.S., India, Canada, Singapore, the UK, and Hong Kong supporting 700+ clients, 2,200+ funds across multiple asset classes, servicing $34B+ in assets and reporting to 30,000+ LPs.

Formidium's proprietary technology solutions are purpose-built for bespoke fund structures, far exceeding off-the-shelf systems. The firm delivers comprehensive services to alternative investment funds globally, including Net Asset Value (NAV) reporting, year-end tax and financial reporting, cross-currency integration, and full compliance support. Its AI-powered, cloud-native, scalable SaaS platform enables automated workflows, real-time data access, and modular capabilities for seamless growth.

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SOURCE Formidium Corp.

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