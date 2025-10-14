Formidium Wins "Technology Provider of the Year: Client Services" at the 2025 Hedgeweek® US Awards

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Formidium, a global leader in fund administration and financial technology solutions, has been named "Technology Provider of the Year: Client Services" at the prestigious Hedgeweek® US Awards 2025.

The Hedgeweek® US Awards recognize excellence among fund managers and service providers across the U.S. hedge fund industry. Winners are selected through a combination of peer voting, editorial insight, and industry data, highlighting those firms that are redefining operational excellence and innovation within the alternative investment space.

This recognition underscores Formidium's commitment to delivering client-centric technology through its proprietary platforms - Seamless, an integrated fund accounting and reporting system, and CommonSubDoc, a digital investor onboarding and compliance portal. Both solutions are designed to empower asset managers with real-time data, transparency, and scalability across global investment structures.

"We are honored to be recognized by Hedgeweek for our dedication to client success," said Amit Arora, Managing Director at Formidium. "This award validates our vision of combining deep fund administration expertise with world-class technology to simplify operations and enhance investor experience."

The Hedgeweek® US Awards stand as one of the premier acknowledgments in the alternatives space, honoring excellence among U.S. hedge fund managers and their supporting service providers. In a competitive market and evolving regulatory landscape, earning a Hedgeweek US Award signals both prestige and leadership, it's a marker that your firm is not just performing, but respected

Formidium continues to expand globally, supporting over 1,800 funds across 25+ jurisdictions, with a mission to make fund administration more transparent, technology-driven, and efficient for managers of all sizes.

About Formidium

Formidium is one of the leading fund administrators globally serving alternative investment funds. Since 2016, the firm has built a global presence with offices in the U.S., India, Canada, Singapore, UK and Hong Kong supporting 650+ clients, 1,800+ multi-asset entities, and managing $31B+ in assets under administration (AUA) across 25+ jurisdictions.

Formidium's proprietary technology solutions provide unparalleled flexibility to meet bespoke client needs, far exceeding off-the-shelf systems. The firm delivers comprehensive services to alternative investment funds globally, including Net Asset Value (NAV) reporting, year-end tax and financial reporting, cross-currency integration, and full compliance support. It's cloud-native, scalable SaaS platform enables automated workflows, real-time data access, and modular capabilities for seamless growth.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Formidium Corp.