Form.io and Contentstack Formalize Partnership to Bring Governed Data Collection to Adaptive Digital Experiences

Two infrastructure layers enterprises already run together — now a named partnership.

DALLAS, May. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Form.io, the enterprise data platform trusted by regulated industries and government agencies, today announced a formal partnership with Contentstack, the pioneer of the Agentic Experience Platform (AXP). The partnership recognizes a proven integration pattern already running in production across regulated industries — and gives joint customers a clearer path toward modern digital experience infrastructure.

Two infrastructure layers enterprises already run together — now a named partnership.

Enterprises building on composable architectures have long needed two things to work together: a content layer that can deliver experiences across any channel, and a data collection layer that can hold up under compliance scrutiny and complex UX demands. For organizations in healthcare, financial services, and government, those requirements don't trade off. Both have to be true at once.

Contentstack handles content — natively unifying structured content, real-time data, and autonomous AI orchestration. Form.io handles data collection — compliant by design, auditable from the moment of capture, and always inside the customer's own environment. Together, they give regulated enterprises a composable experience layer that moves fast and a data collection layer that holds up when compliance calls — both, without compromise.

"Adaptive digital experiences only deliver on their promise if every layer can meet enterprise requirements — including how data is collected, governed, and secured. Form.io helps close a critical gap by providing a flexible, enterprise-ready data collection layer that aligns naturally with the needs of our global customers," said Jeff Cheal, Director of Partnerships, America at Contentstack.

For organizations in healthcare, financial services, and government, that combination is the baseline — modern digital experiences built on infrastructure that was designed for the environments they actually operate in.

"Enterprises in regulated industries need both flexible digital experiences and compliant data collection," said Heather Hornor, COO of Form.io. "What we're formalizing is a proven pattern our common customers are already leveraging — Form.io and Contentstack together — and giving it the GTM structure needed to scale."

Organizations seeking to combine composable digital experiences with compliant data collection can learn more at form.io/contact or contentstack.com.

About Form.io: Form.io is the enterprise application infrastructure platform where a single JSON schema governs everything a modern application needs — data collection, validation, workflow, and auto-generated APIs with RBAC. Self-hosted and compliance-ready, Form.io serves regulated industries and government agencies globally — including central banks, federal agencies, and leading organizations in healthcare, financial services, and insurance. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit form.io.

About Contentstack: Contentstack's Agentic Experience Platform (AXP) unifies content, real-time data and AI-driven automation into a single operating layer for digital teams. By connecting structured content, brand knowledge and live data with AI agents, AXP reduces manual work and enables enterprises to launch, manage and personalize digital experiences with greater speed and control. Visit contentstack.com.

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SOURCE Form.io LLC