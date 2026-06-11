Form.io and Nextpoint Studio Announce Partnership to Bridge Enterprise Application Infrastructure and Experience Design

Nextpoint Studio, a digital experience and UX agency, has formalized its partnership with Form.io — building on the platform's self-hosted enterprise infrastructure to deliver applications that are as intuitive as they are powerful.

DALLAS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Form.io, the enterprise application infrastructure platform trusted by regulated industries and government agencies worldwide, today announced a formal partnership with Nextpoint Studio, a digital strategy and design agency specializing in turning complex technology into intuitive user experiences.

The partnership recognizes Nextpoint's adoption of Form.io as the infrastructure layer powering enterprise applications it builds for clients across manufacturing, healthcare, IoT, automotive, and enterprise software.

Nextpoint Studio, a digital experience and UX agency, has formalized its partnership with Form.io — building on the platform’s self-hosted enterprise infrastructure to deliver applications that are as intuitive as they are powerful.

Nextpoint Studio brings deep expertise in product design and complex enterprise environments, alongside a distinctive methodology: diagnose before prescribing. The agency begins every engagement by understanding how an application will be used, who uses it, and where friction exists, then designs accordingly. Underneath those experiences, Form.io provides the self-hosted, compliance-ready infrastructure layer for data collection, workflow orchestration, RBAC, and auto-generated APIs — enabling applications that satisfy enterprise requirements without sacrificing usability.

The partnership formalizes a relationship built on a shared belief that technical capability and human experience are not a trade-off. While Form.io provides the governed infrastructure foundation, Nextpoint Studio delivers the UX architecture, interaction design, and embedded UI expertise that help enterprise applications succeed for real users: from field technicians and procurement managers to end customers navigating complex workflows.

"Nextpoint understands that what's built under the hood only matters if it works for the people using it every day. That's exactly the kind of partner that extends the value of Form.io's platform — and exactly the kind of expertise customers benefit from," says Gary Wetzel, CEO and Co-Founder of Form.io.

"Form.io gives us the infrastructure to take on the most complex enterprise application challenges our clients face," says Danny Gaydou, CEO, Nextpoint Studio. "The platform's self-hosted architecture and compliance-ready foundation allow us to focus on designing experiences that work for the people who use them, without compromising on the requirements that matter most to our clients."

Organizations seeking to build enterprise applications on Form.io's platform can learn more at form.io/contact.

Organizations seeking enterprise UX, product design, and digital strategy expertise can learn more at nextpoint.studio.

About Form.io: Form.io is the enterprise application infrastructure platform where a single JSON schema governs everything a modern application needs — data collection, validation, workflow, and auto-generated APIs with RBAC. Self-hosted and compliance-ready, Form.io serves enterprise development teams, system integrators, consultancies, regulated industries, and government agencies globally — including central banks, federal agencies, and leading organizations in healthcare, financial services, and insurance. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit form.io.

About Nextpoint Studio: Nextpoint Studio is a digital strategy and design studio specializing in turning complex technology into experiences people can actually use. With deep roots in product design and a track record spanning manufacturing, healthcare, IoT, automotive, and enterprise software, Nextpoint combines product design expertise and marketing capabilities into one partner. Visit nextpoint.studio.

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SOURCE Form.io LLC