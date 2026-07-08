Form.io Launches E-Sign+, A Self-Hosted, Compliant Digital Signature Solution For Regulated Industries

A new licensed capability lets regulated organizations capture and cryptographically verify signatures replacing the need for third-party, document based solutions.

DALLAS, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Form.io, the enterprise data platform trusted by government agencies and regulated industries, today announced Form.io E-Sign+, that enables certifiable digital signatures to be embedded directly into applications. E-Sign+ eliminates the need to route users, data, and signature workflows through a separate, costly third-party service. For organizations operating under strict governance and compliance requirements, this product introduces a digital signature solution that operates entirely within the security boundaries of an enterprise, a radical departure from legacy third-party, document based solutions.

A new licensed capability lets regulated organizations capture and cryptographically verify signatures replacing the need for third-party, document based solutions.

Enterprise signature workflows have long depended on costly external platforms — document-centric services that sit outside the application and outside the organization's own governance controls. Every signature captured that way means data leaving the environment where it's managed, secured, and audited, plus another vendor relationship to maintain. As enterprise applications take on more responsibility for security and compliance natively, treating signatures as a separate, outsourced step no longer fits.

Signatures, Native to the Enterprise Stack

E-Sign+ captures signatures directly against submission data inside a self-hosted technology stack, and cryptographically verifies that the signed data hasn't changed since signing. Rather than exporting a document to a signing platform and importing the result back, organizations sign where the data already lives — inside their own environment, governed by their own controls.

With E-Sign+, organizations gain:

Self-hosted signature creation: Keep signature workflows and signature data inside the organization's own environment, never a third-party platform.

Keep signature workflows and signature data inside the organization's own environment, never a third-party platform. Cryptographic verification: Confirm that signed submission data has not been altered after signing, with the signature automatically invalidated if protected data changes.

Confirm that signed submission data has not been altered after signing, with the signature automatically invalidated if protected data changes. Consolidated infrastructure: Remove the high cost and complexity of a separate signature vendor and disconnected document workflow.

Remove the high cost and complexity of a separate signature vendor and disconnected document workflow. Full ownership: Maintain control of data, signature records, APIs, and cryptographic key strategy.

Maintain control of data, signature records, APIs, and cryptographic key strategy. PDF support without PDF dependency: Continue producing signed PDFs where needed, without the burden of a document based solution.

Because E-Sign+ runs inside the customer's own application, the signature stays bound to the data it signs even preparing for when those applications eventually take on AI and agentic workflows, where an unbroken chain of custody for data becomes essential.

The shift is the same across every regulated industry. A government agency capturing citizen consent, a bank recording a loan disclosure, a law firm executing a contract, an insurer documenting a claims authorization: instead of exporting data to an external signing platform, each workflow captures the signature directly as part of the submission data already being collected within its own application. If anything changes after signing, the signature is automatically invalidated, preserving integrity without data ever leaving the organization's environment.

"Form.io already runs inside government agencies and private sector organizations including healthcare, banking and financial services, insurance and legal all with the strictest data security and compliance mandates," said Heather Hornor, COO of Form.io. "For many of them, a digital signature solution has never been viable due to data control, regulatory constraints, or government mandates. E-Sign+ is the first opportunity for those organizations to own a signature solution, check every compliance box, and still modernize."

Availability

E-Sign+ is available now as a licensed add-on for Form.io enterprise deployments. Organizations new to Form.io can contact the team to discuss requirements and free trial.

Contact Form.io: https://form.io/contact-us/

Learn more: https://form.io/e-sign-plus/

About Form.io

Form.io is the enterprise application infrastructure platform where a single JSON schema governs everything a modern application needs — data collection, validation, workflow, and auto-generated APIs with RBAC. Self-hosted and compliance-ready, Form.io serves regulated industries and government agencies globally — including central banks, federal agencies, and leading organizations in healthcare, financial services, and insurance.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit form.io.

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SOURCE Form.io LLC